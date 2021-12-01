Apple TV+ is hoping that Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón can bring some of that Roma magic to their streamer by having him make a television show. The world’s second most valuable company just inked a multi-year deal with the Gravity director and announced his first project, a TV series based on the Renee Knight novel Disclaimer.

Cuarón has primarily been MIA since he convinced mainstream audiences to watch two hours of soapy water flowing down the drain. Though he made the film for Netflix, who gave him carte blanche, it would seem, to do whatever the hell he wanted, one assumes Apple’s giving him a similar situation.

Disclaimer will be the director’s first foray into television since 2014 when he asked the world to Believe, and the world said, “No.” Still, you better believe he’s writing, directing, and executive producing all episodes of Disclaimer. If not, well, we don’t know what to tell you because he’s writing, directing, and executive producing all the episodes.

The director certainly got some heavy hitters on his side. Emmanuel Lubezki (Children Of Men) and Bruno Delbonnel (The French Dispatch) signed to tag-team cinematography duties. Meanwhile, Cuarón’s got Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline above the title . Kline has spent the last decade on television as Mr. Fischoeder on Bob’s Burgers, standing out amid a cast that regularly causes people to blurt out “w hose voice is that?” involuntarily.



So what’s Disclaimer about. Here’s the synopsis from Apple:

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, “Disclaimer” will star Blanchett as ‘Catherine Ravenscroft,’ a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.

Disclaimer: There’s still no word on when the show will hit the app, how many episodes will air, nor any word on what else he’s cooking up at the Apple factory. However , if anyone’s cooking anything at an a pple factory , we hope that it’s pie.

