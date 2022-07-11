The Loot has been got, apparently. Apple TV+ announced today that the Maya Rudolph workplace comedy would return for another season. The series, created by Alan Yang (Master Of None) and Matt Hubbard (Forever), has been a surprise hit for the streamer, which ordered the second season at the midpoint of the first.



Loot is already getting the kind of buzz that many other Apple shows have benefited from. Much of that has to do with its ace cast, including Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, and Stephanie Styles.

Despite being home to some of the best dramas on television, Apple TV+ knows how to wear the other half of the comedy and drama masks just as well. The streamer already had the underrated Mythic Quest and the inventive whodunit The Afterparty under its belt—not to mention the stylish musical series Schmiagdoon! and cultural Rorschach test Ted Lasso.

We at The A.V. Club were a little more critical of the show, with Saloni Gajjar writing that the show was “relatively toothless and superficial, and the satire doesn’t have any bite.” Nevertheless, despite our skepticism about the show, people have really latched onto Loot, which is probably why Apple gave the show a second season.

Still, it’s certainly nice to see a streaming service doubling down on scripted “situational comedies” with points of view and intentionality behind them, ones that grow and ask audiences to use their brain, try out different styles, and even think about the world around them. Not to mention, like most of America, we’ll take as much Joel Kim Booster as we can get.

The first five episodes of Loot’s first season are now on AppleTV+, with new episodes available every Friday.