Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, November 3. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Dr. Brain (Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): “The first Korean language drama to debut on Apple TV+, Dr. Brain is an intriguing blend of imaginative science-fiction and mystery. The show’s strongest facet is its protagonist Dr. Sewon Koh, who is quickly established as a former child prodigy with a traumatic past. He has an eidetic memory and strong math skills, but is unable to express any feelings. Series lead Lee Sun-kyun (Parasite) must carry scenes without emoting heavily, and the actor’s talent and charisma still shine through. His evocative work sets up the wild ride Sewon takes in season one.” Read the complete review on the site later today. Dr. Brain season one consists of six episodes, with new ones releasing every Wednesday through December 10.

Regular coverage

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Survivor (CBS, 8 p.m.): Myles McNutt will be dropping in on the new episode, titled “There’s Going To Be Blood.”

Wild cards

The Harder They Fall (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall, which has a large Black ensemble cast and no white characters of consequence, isn’t here to present a realistic corrective. It’s arguably impossible to, given that the Western is an inherently ahistorical and mythic genre. Instead, what it offers is a kind of irreverent counter-cartoon, in which characters borrow the names of various Black Old West figures and little else.” Here’s the rest of Ignatiy Vishnevetsky’s review of the film, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Zazie Beetz.

Lords Of Scam (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Guillaume Nicloux and written by Olivier Bouchara, Les Rois De L’arnaque, or Lords Of Scam, traces the rise and crash of scammers who conned the EU carbon quota system and pocketed millions before turning on one another.