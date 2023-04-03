The best thing about April for many film lovers is that it means they’re one month closer to May, when the summer movie season kicks into gear with Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X and The Little Mermaid. But don’t count April out! It’s a month filled with solid moviegoing options of the comedy, drama, and horror varieties.

We’ve got Chris Pratt starring in the fully CGI and rather psychedelic looking Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nicolas Cage at his Nic Cage-iest as Dracula in Renfield, Jake Gyllenhaal as a soldier in harm’s way in Afghanistan in Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, and Joaquin Phoenix on a desperate search for his mother in Beau Is Afraid. If those aren’t enough reasons to get you to the multiplex, then read on for even more worthwhile films coming in April.

