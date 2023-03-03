Harbinger of chaos Ariana DeBose continues to do the thing, and has joined a high-profile comedy from best-selling author Taylor Jenkins Reid with Amanda Seyfried, Hacks breakout Meg Stalter, and SNL’s Chloe Fineman.

Blockers helmer Kay Cannon (who also directed that girlboss adaptat ion of Cinderella) will lead the directorial efforts for My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, based on a script written by Jenkins Reid. The official description for the film reads, “The film follows four childhood best friends who receive a drunken voicemail from a former BFF on the eve of her wedding day—confessing that she thinks she’s making a mistake. The group sets out to stop her wedding and rekindle the friendship they once shared.” Who’s been cast as the bride in distress has not been revealed, but it sounds like shenanigans will ensue.

“We spit out our tea at the hilarious and heartfelt script for My Ex-Friend’s Wedding and Kay’s vision for it had us wanting to pick up the phone to call all our ex-friends,” Sony Pictures’ Joe Matukewicz says in a statement, per Variety.

Advertisement

The casting news arrives on the release day of another Jenkins Reid project: The miniseries adaptation of her novel, Daisy Jones & The Six. The Amazon original stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, and Timothy Olyphant, and charts a fictional band’s rise to the tune of ‘70s rock. Jenkins Reid already has two other adaptations of her work, including Malibu Rising at Hulu and the uber-popular The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo at Netflix.

In addition to My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, Jenkins Reid also penned the screenplay for the forthcoming rom-com, One True Loves, out April 7.