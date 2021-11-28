Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, November 28. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Yellowjackets (Showtime, 10 p.m.): Leila Latif saw the second episode of this acerbic and gory new series as an “unsettling villain origin story.” She was referring to Misty (played by Sammi Hanratty in the past, and Christina Ricci in the present), but given that there are still several episodes to go in the first season, there are any number of characters who might join her in that category—like, say, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey)?

Regular coverage

Doctor Who: Flux (BBC America, 8:00 p.m.)

Succession (HBO, 9:00 p.m.)

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, 9:00 p.m.)

Insecure (HBO, 10:00 p.m)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 p.m.)

Season’s streamings

Eight Crazy Nights (Netflix): Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with Adam Sandler’s animated movie, which was a response to the fact that there weren’t (and still aren’t) enough Hanukkah movies out there. Can you spot all the characters he plays?

Lamb Chop’s Special Chanukah (YouTube): For a more family-friendly option, you can watch Lamb Chop on YouTube.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Netflix): Everyone should watch this show anyway, but especially for this song.



The Night Before (FXNOW app; Hulu with Live TV subscription): Seth Rogen wears a Hanukkah sweater, so it counts. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Anthony Mackie, Mindy Kaling, Jillian Bell, Lizzy Caplan, Michael Shannon (!), Jason Mantzoukas, Ilana Glazer, Tracy Morgan, and more star. Honestly, this one’s overdue to become a new classic.

For Christmas-related features, here are recent additions from our Holiday movie list:

A Castle For Christmas (Netflix) Brooke Shields plays a famed author who travels to Scotland in hopes of buying a castle, only to discover its owner (Cary Elwes) is reluctant to sell to a foreigner.

The Nine Kittens Of Christmas (Hallmark) A pair of estranged cat lovers clash while struggling to find homes for a litter of nine tiny kittens.

Christmas Deja Vu (BET) A Christmas-hating woman meets an angel who grants her wish to become a singer. Don’t you love it when Christmas movies include witchcraft magic?

Elves (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Here’s something a little more sinister: After moving to a random island, a brother and sister find elves—no, not that kind of Elf. Trust the Danes to make Christmas scary. What if, in a Midnight Mass-esque twist, elves were actually evil bloodthirsty little gremlins?