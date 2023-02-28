The 10 best, and the 10 worst, movie threequels ever made

Best: The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Official Trailer #1 - (2003) HD

Make all the too-many-endings jokes you want, but The Return Of The King is still staggering, soaring, epic filmmaking from Peter Jackson and his all-star cast and crew. The film didn’t win 11 Oscars just because it capped a successful trilogy. It won 11 Oscars because it capped a successful trilogy with a moving, gobsmackingly grand finale.

