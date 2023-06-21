It can be a little tricky to keep track of all the various Spider-Man movies that Sony is continuing to develop these days —including, and especially, the ones that don’t actually have any spidered men in them. (A .k.a. the “Venom-verse.” Or, as we like to think of it: Morbiustopia.) Now, just a few days after the studio released the trailer for its latest “What if a Spider-Man villain didn’t have any arachnid-related superheroes to battle?” movie, Kraven, it sounds like trouble has befallen yet another project in this odd little corner of the superhero ecosytem.

Specifically, Deadline reports that El Muerto, the anti-hero flick set to star rapper Bad Bunny, has been knocked off the Sony schedule. The film is centered on a relatively minor Spider-Man foe, real name Juan-Carlos Estrada Sánchez—a luchador with a magical wrestling mask who’s been cursed to unmask a hero to redeem his family name. (Comic books!) The film was announced last April, as Sony continues to try to leverage every single Marvel character it actually has the film rights to, no matter how minor.

Unfortunately, it sounds like a combination of factors—Bad Bunny’s touring schedule and the ongoing writers’ strike foremost among them—have short-circuited plans for the film. While El Muerto is still reportedly in development, it’s been knocked off the formal Sony schedule, meaning that we have no idea how long we’ll have to wait for a film in which Bad Bunny absolutely does not end up wrestling Spider-Man. (B ut hey , who knows, maybe Mrs. Chen from Venom will show up in the audience or something for this one, too.)

Meanwhile, several other Spidey-adjacent films are still in the works at the moment, including Kraven, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular hunter, and the Dakota Johnson-starring Madame Web.