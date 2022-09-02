There’s nothing quite like two Leos in love—just ask the world’s leading lion zodiac couple , Bennifer.

Jennifer Lopez gave fans insight into her nuptials with former fiancé-turned-ex-turned-current husband Ben Affleck in her “On the JLo” newsletter (via Variety). Among the information is the bonkers revelation that during his wedding speech to the Marry Me star, Affleck included a line from his very own 2016 film Live By Night. The aforementioned line from the crime drama reads, “This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now.”

“That is one of my favorite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night,” wrote Lopez in her recent newsletter post. “He also said it the night of our wedding reception in his speech, and I thought…how perfect.”

Yes, JLo, how perfect indeed. The line does have a certain je ne sais quoi to it that would seem fitting for a romantic speech, but we have to wonder if there were other lines Affleck work-shopped before landing on that one from his violent 1920s mobster flick. Guess their shared film Gigli didn’t have much to offer in terms of poetic proses for the newlywed couple?

While Affleck’s wedding speech may have been flawless, Lopez discussed further in her post that the lead-up to the big day was anything but magical, with issues like a mass stomach bug and untimely rain popping up throughout the week.

“It had rained at sunset every day that week,” she wrote. “Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc.—not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.”

The singer added, “Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”

None of that stopped the rekindled couple, as they eventually made it down the aisle and tied the knot at Affleck’s Georgia home on August 20.