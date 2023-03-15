Nothing but net: The 20 greatest basketball movies, ranked

We love basketball because it has all the ingredients you need for a thrilling sports movie: the ticking clock, the last-minute reversals, the underdog victories, and the troubled characters finding redemption through hard work on the hardwood. We especially lov e bask etball now because it’s March Madness! So if the tournament has you longing for some cinematic hoop stories, or maybe you need to distract yourself from how poorly you’re doing in your March Madness pool, well, swish, we’ve got you covered.

The Dream Team here at The A.V. Club has followed the bouncing ball across the decades to select the very best basketball movies. We’re talking dramas, comedies, romances, and even a documentary. We’ve included a passion project by Adam Sandler, a classic starring Gene Hackman, Denzel Washington in a Spike Lee joint, Michael Jordan with a bunch of Looney Tunes characters, and many more slam dunk picks. So enough with the basketball puns ... let’s get to the countdown!