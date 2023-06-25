Scream VI | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Available July 11

Scream VI is the first installment in the long-running slasher franchise to not star Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, who sat this film out due to a pay dispute. It’s a surprisingly solid entry despite her absence. In the sixth chapter, the survivors of 2022’s Scream—including sisters Sam (Melissa Barrer) and Tara (Jenna Ortega)—move to New York City and are terrorized by a new Ghostface killer. This leaves Courteney Cox as the only actor who has appeared in every Scream movie since 1996. Scream VI has been available on digital and streaming for some time now, but Paramount is stepping things up with a 4K UHD SteelBook release in addition to the standard 4K UHD and Blu-ray. The discs are loaded with killer bonus features, including the audio commentaries “Death Comes To The City,” “The Faces Of Death” (about the movie’s “core four”), “More Meta Than Meta,” “Bloodbath At A Bodega,” “An Apartment To Die For,” “The Night Train To Terror,” a retrospective on the previous Scream movies, and a gag reel.