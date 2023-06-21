Distress can present itself in many different ways: a flare signal, a message in a bottle, a post-2 A.M. “You in the city?” text to your ex. But for Brian Szasz—whose stepfather is billionaire Hamish Harding, one of five men currently trapped on a submersible that went missing during a Sunday exploration of the Titanic wreckage roughly 12,700 feet below the ocean’s surface—desperate times call for some distinctive measures: live-tweeting a Blink-182 concert shortly, sliding into an OnlyFans model’s mentions on Twitter, and finally, starting beef with Cardi B.

Szasz’s bright-burning time in the public eye kicked off on Monday, when he shared an article from The New York Post that detailed the submersible’ s disappearance. In the Tweet’s caption, he tagged Blink-182's official Twitter account—as well as band members Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppis, and Travis Barker—to inform the group that he would be attending their Tuesday night San Diego show with some new (and pretty distinctive) baggage.

Advertisement

“My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea,” Szasz wrote in the caption. “I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.” (Efforts to recover the missing submersible—which as of this writing reportedly has about 24 hours of oxygen left—and the explorers inside have been unsuccessful thus far . Each passenger paid roughly $250,000 for their seat on the ocean craft , which had been taking them on a tour of the Titanic wreck some 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.)

Szasz’s tweet swiftly gained traction online, usurping even the virality of Kourtney Kardashian’s “All The Small Things” themed pregnancy reveal (apologies to Kris Jenner). Later on in the night, Szasz also shared footage of the concert, detailing that his favorite song performed by the band was “Dysentery Gary” and eventually concluding: “Blink 182 gets us through life’s toughest times!”

Advertisement Advertisement

Although Szasz’s slightly situationally-strange standom comes off pretty sincere, his choice to pull up at Blink-182 caught heat from at least one naysayer: Cardi B, who shared a video calling out Szasz for not involving himself in the search, or at least sitting by the phone waiting to hear updates. Szasz was quick to publicly call out Cardi’s message (which, as if this entire story needed any extra oddities-as-caveats, she delivers while wrapped in the arms of a skinless AI Instagram filter) as an excuse to “get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering.”

“I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news,” Szasz wrote. “Shame on you Cardi get some class!” Later, he followed up the Tweet with another Cardi takedown: “We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??” Again: distress looks like many, many different things.