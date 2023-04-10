As a genre, “Marvel movies” are clearly here to stay—at least for the foreseeable future—but it does seem noteworthy that they crossed an important point in the last few years that there is most likely no turning back from: a lot of the good characters have already been used. Oh sure, they’ll introduce X-Men and the Fantastic Four at some point, but those are high-stakes castings that will have to be claimed by big stars or future big stars that Marvel and Disney can build multi-million dollar movies around. The days of hoping to see some cool actor show up in a Marvel movie and play some dumb character like M.O.D.O.K. are mostly over.

Perhaps that’s why it doesn’t seem like a particularly big deal that Bob Odenkirk seems to have zero interest in doing a Marvel movie. Who would he play? The MCU is already wasting cool actors like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, we don’t need to see Odenkirk show up in a post-credits stinger just to say “Hey I’m Norman Osborn” and then we wait 10 years for him to do anything else. Here’s what he had to say about it to The Independent: “I don’t think I’m built for that world,” noting that he prefers “to keep things grounded, relatable, and smaller.”

Advertisement

He says he’s “built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door,” and before you say “what about Nobody,” that was the whole premise of Nobody. And speaking of, he is still working on a sequel, telling The Independent that he cares more about Hutch and Nobody “more than you could imagine,” saying “you’d think it’s the personal story of my life and not an action-genre movie.” He says the next movie will be about Hutch trying to “find real balance in how he’s living his life,” but that’s all he’ll give up.