Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams team up for arena rock summer tour

Photo : Mauricio Santana ( Getty Images ) , Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns ( Getty Images )

Summer is usually the time for a nostalgia tour or two, with previously announced matchups like Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers, Foreigner’s Jukebox Heroes tour with Kansas and Europe, and Mötley Crüe with Def Leppard and Poison set to bring live sets of recognizable songs to fans across the country. Billboard announces the latest such pairing: Bon Jovi with Bryan Adams, clinching that tame-rock-music-with-a-few-ballads-thrown-in-there category.

Bon Jovi is naming its tour and new album the same thing: Bon Jovi 2020, with the record’s release date set for later this year (obviously) on Island Records; Billboard notes that every ticket will include a copy of the CD. Adams will join Bon Jovi on nearly every stop of the strenuous six-week tour, only skipping Las Vegas and Toronto in Adams’ native Canada, asterisked below. (Granted, his later ballads are pretty lame, but we bet an arena rock version of the stellar “Cuts Like A Knife” will outshine even “Livin’ On A Prayer.”) The tour kicks off in Tacoma, Washington on June 10, winding up with a two-night stint at Madison Square Garden in New York at the end of July. Tickets for Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express Card Members will be on sale from January 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.; general public tickets go on sale on January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Bon Jovi 2020 Tour with Bryan Adams

June 10—Tacoma Dome—Tacoma, Washington

June 11—Moda Center—Portland, Oregon

June 13—Golden 1 Center—Sacramento, California

June 16—SAP Center at San Jose—San Jose, California

June 18—The Forum—Los Angeles, California

June 20—T-Mobile Arena—Las Vegas, Nevada*

June 23— AT&T Center—San Antonio, Texas

June 25 —American Airlines Center—Dallas, Texas

June 26 — BOK Center—Tulsa, Oklahoma

July 10—Scotiabank Arena—Toronto, Ontario*

July 14—Prudential Center—Newark, New Jersey

July 16 —TD Garden—Boston, Massachusetts

July 19—Little Caesars Arena—Detroit, Michigan

July 21—United Center—Chicago, Illinois

July 23—Enterprise Center—St. Louis, Missouri

July 25—Capital One Arena—Washington, D.C.

July 27—Madison Square Garden—New York, New York

July 28—Madison Square Garden—New York, New York