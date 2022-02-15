Brett Goldstein is a huge Muppets fan. Though he still somehow hasn’t been asked to appear in any Muppets-related projects, he got to be part of something in the Muppets family: Sesame Street.



Advertisement

In a match made in grumpy heaven, the actor best known for playing lovable grouch Roy Kent on Ted Lasso gets to bond with another lovable grouch: Oscar. Sesame Street social media accounts shared a 16-second clip teasing Goldstein’s guest spot on the show, featuring him in his own trash can next to Oscar the Grouch.

“Isn’t it a beautiful day?” Big Bird asks gleefully as he strolls past the pair. Goldstein and Oscar look at each other and growl in response, before crouching down into their respective bins and closing the lid to avoid dealing with large, jubilant passersby.

In a tweet sharing the clip, Goldstein wrote, “I met a kindred spirit the other day. I told him we had a lot in common. He told me to scram.” He also penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, expressing his joy at being able to live out his dreams of hanging out on Sesame Street.

He wrote:

Brett, how would you show the best day of your life using only photos… I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song) and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined. Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you’d think.) Truly a beautiful cast and crew that fill that whole street with all the love you could wish for. Special thanks to Elmo and Grover and Big Bird and Oscar and Cookie Monster, sorry if I scared you. Extra special thanks to Karyn Leibovich, @sherrierwestin, Stephen M Youngwood and Zack Van Amburg for making this dream come true. It was perfect.

Advertisement

Though the episode’s run date hasn’t been announced yet, Goldstein said it will air later this year.

