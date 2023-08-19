Britney Spears issues statement on her divorce: "It's honestly nobody's business"

Britney Spears has taken to social media this weekend, opening up—in a way—about her recent divorce from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari. Addressing fans on her Instagram—in a text post accompanying a video of her dancing in her home, a Spears social media standard dating back for years—she wrote that, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” acknowledging that “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked.” But, ultimately, “ I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business.”

The message, posted on Friday night, comes just three days after Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Through his attorneys, Asghari has denied tabloid claims that he intends to challenge the prenuptial agreement between him and Spears, with his rep stating that “ these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.” (Asghari, a model and trainer, is asking for spousal support and attorney’s fees in the divorce proceedings.)

Asghari and Spears got married in June of 2022, just a few months after Spears managed to end the controversial conservatorship arrangement she’d been living under for the past 13 years. In her post this weekend , Spears expressed her wish to be more open with her feelings, writing that, “ I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions.” That being said, she asserted to her fans that “I’m actually doing pretty damn good” at the moment.