Chad Powers will live to Catfish again

Great news for people who enjoying looking at a puffier Glen Powell, especially one who also happens to resemble a cartoon lion with a speech impediment: Hulu has confirmed that it’s renewing its sports comedy series Chad Powers for a second season. The show—the only one we’ve ever seen in which “our main character drives a Cybertruck” constitutes a major plot point—will now get to successfully resolve its season 1 “Will this guy get to continue lying to millions of people so he can play football?” cliffhanger at the streaming service, to the deep satisfaction of several. (Presumably.)

This is all per Deadline, which reports that the series, which disgorged its six-episode first season back in September and October, will see Powell and series co-creator Michael Waldron return for another stint with the appropriately named South Georgia Catfish. The series centers on Powell as Russ Holliday, a pretty bad guy who becomes a slightly better guy after slathering himself in prosthetics to transform himself into soft-spoken weirdo “Chad Powers,” all in service of resurrecting his college football career. Initially based on an Eli Manning TV stunt, the show has scored decidedly mixed reviews with critics, with our own Meredith Hobbs Coons deriding it as “mean as shit” without even having “the decency to be funny about it.”

But, hey, nobody consults us about this kind of thing, and the lure of having a TV show that kind of looks like Ted Lasso, if you squint—and ignore its own creators’ repeated attempts to distance themselves from that concept—is presumably too juicy to pass up. In addition to Powell, Chad Powers stars Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie Rodriguez, and Steve Zahn. No word on when this just-announced second season is likely to return to the streaming airwaves.