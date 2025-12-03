Peter Hujar's Day, Train Dreams, Sorry, Baby among most nominated at 2025 Spirit Awards It's a great day to be Peter Hujar.

Awards season is officially underway, with some of the more niche awards bodies going first. The Gotham Awards kicked things off Monday night and the New York Film Critics Circle gathered yesterday to unveil their choices. (Both named One Battle After Another the best feature of the year.) But the Film Independent Spirit Awards go even more niche, honoring films that were produced for under $30 million and new television shows that were released between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, per Variety.

Ira Sachs’ film Peter Hujar’s Day came away with the most nominations on the film side, with five nods including Best Feature. Sundance favorite Sorry, Baby also nabbed four nominations, as did Train Dreams, Blue Sun Palace, and the Keke Palmer and SZA-starring comedy One Of Them Days. On the TV side, Adolescence and BBC drama Mr Loveman both snagged four nominations. You can check out the whole list below.

Best Screenplay

A Little Prayer

Sorry, Baby

Sovereign

Splitsville

Twinless

Best Documentary

Come See Me in the Good Light

Endless Cookie

My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow

The Perfect Neighbor

The Tale of Silyan

Best First Feature

Blue Sun Palace

Dust Bunny

East of Wall

Lurker

One of Them Days

Best Supporting Performance