Peter Hujar's Day, Train Dreams, Sorry, Baby among most nominated at 2025 Spirit Awards

It's a great day to be Peter Hujar.

By Drew Gillis  |  December 3, 2025 | 12:02pm
Image via Cinetic Media
Awards season is officially underway, with some of the more niche awards bodies going first. The Gotham Awards kicked things off Monday night and the New York Film Critics Circle gathered yesterday to unveil their choices. (Both named One Battle After Another the best feature of the year.) But the Film Independent Spirit Awards go even more niche, honoring films that were produced for under $30 million and new television shows that were released between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, per Variety. 

Ira Sachs’ film Peter Hujar’s Day came away with the most nominations on the film side, with five nods including Best Feature. Sundance favorite Sorry, Baby also nabbed four nominations, as did Train Dreams, Blue Sun Palace, and the Keke Palmer and SZA-starring comedy One Of Them Days. On the TV side, Adolescence and BBC drama Mr Loveman both snagged four nominations. You can check out the whole list below. 

Best Screenplay

A Little Prayer
Sorry, Baby
Sovereign
Splitsville
Twinless

Best Documentary

Come See Me in the Good Light
Endless Cookie
My Undesirable Friends: Part 1 – Last Air in Moscow
The Perfect Neighbor
The Tale of Silyan

Best First Feature

Blue Sun Palace
Dust Bunny
East of Wall
Lurker
One of Them Days

Best Supporting Performance

Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby
Zoey Deutch, Nouvelle Vague
Kirsten Dunst, Roofman
Rebecca Hall, Peter Hujar’s Day
Nina Hoss, Hedda
Jane Levy, A Little Prayer
Archie Madekwe, Lurker
Kali Reis, Rebuilding
Jacob Tremblay, Sovereign
Haipeng Xu, Blue Sun Palace

Best Lead Performance

Everett Blunck, The Plague
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch
Chang Chen, Lucky Lu
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Dylan O’Brien, Twinless
Keke Palmer, One of Them Days
Théodore Pellerin, Lurker
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Ben Whishaw, Peter Hujar’s Day

Best Breakthrough Performance

Liz Larsen, The Baltimorons
Kayo Martin, The Plague
Misha Osherovich, She’s the He
SZA, One of Them Days
Tabatha Zimiga, East of Wall

John Cassavetes Award

The Baltimorons
Boys Go to Jupiter
Eephus
Esta Isla (This Island)
Familiar Touch

Robert Altman Award

The Long Walk — director Francis Lawrence, casting director Rich Delia, ensemble cast Judy Greer, Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, Joshua Odjick, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Garrett Wareing

Best First Screenplay

Blue Sun Palace
Friendship
Lurker
One of Them Days
Outerlands

Best Cinematography

Blue Sun Palace
Dust Bunny
Peter Hujar’s Day
Train Dreams
Warfare

Best Editing

Eephus
Good Boy
Splitsville
The Testament of Ann Lee
Warfare

Best International Film

All That’s Left of You
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
A Poet
The Secret Agent
Sirat

Best Director

Clint Bentley, Train Dreams
Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Lloyd Lee Choi, Lucky Lu
Ira Sachs, Peter Hujar’s Day
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Feature

Peter Hujar’s Day
The Plague
Sorry, Baby
Train Dreams
Twinless

Producers Awards – Emerging Filmmaker Awards

Emma Hannaway
Luca Intili
Tony Yang

Someone to Watch Award – Emerging Filmmaker Awards

Tatti Ribeiro, director of Valentina
Neo Sora, director of Happyend
Annapurna Sriram, director of Fucktoys

Truer Than Fiction Award – Emerging Filmmaker Awards

Tony Benna, director of Andre Is an Idiot
Rajee Samarasinghe, director of Your Touch Makes Others Invisible
Brittany Shyne, director of Seeds

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

Adolescence
Common Side Effects
Forever
Mr Loverman
North of North

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Citizen Nation
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time
Pee-Wee as Himself
Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown
Lennie James, Mr Loverman
Anna Lambe, North of North
Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Lovie Simone, Forever
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman
Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth
Sharon D. Clarke, Mr Loverman
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Stephen McKinley Henderson, A Man on the Inside
Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys
Xosha Roquemore, Forever
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Ben Whishaw, Black Doves

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Asif Ali, Deli Boys
Wally Baram, Overcompensating
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Michael Cooper Jr., Forever
Ernest Kingsley Junior, Washington Black

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Chief of War — Charlie Brumbly, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis, Brandon Finn, Moses Goods, Te Ao O Hinepehinga, Benjamin Hoetjes, Siua Ikale’o, Keala Kahuanui-Paleka, Mainei Kinimaka, Kaina Makua, Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Te Kohe Tuhaka, James Udom

 
