Peter Hujar's Day, Train Dreams, Sorry, Baby among most nominated at 2025 Spirit Awards

Naomi Ackie, Sorry, Baby
Zoey Deutch, Nouvelle Vague
Kirsten Dunst, Roofman
Rebecca Hall, Peter Hujar’s Day
Nina Hoss, Hedda
Jane Levy, A Little Prayer
Archie Madekwe, Lurker
Kali Reis, Rebuilding
Jacob Tremblay, Sovereign
Haipeng Xu, Blue Sun Palace
Best Lead Performance
Everett Blunck, The Plague
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch
Chang Chen, Lucky Lu
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Dylan O’Brien, Twinless
Keke Palmer, One of Them Days
Théodore Pellerin, Lurker
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Ben Whishaw, Peter Hujar’s Day
Best Breakthrough Performance
Liz Larsen, The Baltimorons
Kayo Martin, The Plague
Misha Osherovich, She’s the He
SZA, One of Them Days
Tabatha Zimiga, East of Wall
John Cassavetes Award
The Baltimorons
Boys Go to Jupiter
Eephus
Esta Isla (This Island)
Familiar Touch
Robert Altman Award
The Long Walk — director Francis Lawrence, casting director Rich Delia, ensemble cast Judy Greer, Mark Hamill, Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Tut Nyuot, Joshua Odjick, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Garrett Wareing
Best First Screenplay
Blue Sun Palace
Friendship
Lurker
One of Them Days
Outerlands
Best Cinematography
Blue Sun Palace
Dust Bunny
Peter Hujar’s Day
Train Dreams
Warfare
Best Editing
Eephus
Good Boy
Splitsville
The Testament of Ann Lee
Warfare
Best International Film
All That’s Left of You
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
A Poet
The Secret Agent
Sirat
Best Director
Clint Bentley, Train Dreams
Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Lloyd Lee Choi, Lucky Lu
Ira Sachs, Peter Hujar’s Day
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best Feature
Peter Hujar’s Day
The Plague
Sorry, Baby
Train Dreams
Twinless
Producers Awards – Emerging Filmmaker Awards
Emma Hannaway
Luca Intili
Tony Yang
Someone to Watch Award – Emerging Filmmaker Awards
Tatti Ribeiro, director of Valentina
Neo Sora, director of Happyend
Annapurna Sriram, director of Fucktoys
Truer Than Fiction Award – Emerging Filmmaker Awards
Tony Benna, director of Andre Is an Idiot
Rajee Samarasinghe, director of Your Touch Makes Others Invisible
Brittany Shyne, director of Seeds
TELEVISION
Best New Scripted Series
Adolescence
Common Side Effects
Forever
Mr Loverman
North of North
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Citizen Nation
Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time
Pee-Wee as Himself
Seen & Heard: The History of Black Television
Vow of Silence: The Assassination of Annie Mae
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Ethan Hawke, The Lowdown
Lennie James, Mr Loverman
Anna Lambe, North of North
Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Lovie Simone, Forever
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman
Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth
Sharon D. Clarke, Mr Loverman
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Stephen McKinley Henderson, A Man on the Inside
Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys
Xosha Roquemore, Forever
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Ben Whishaw, Black Doves
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series
Asif Ali, Deli Boys
Wally Baram, Overcompensating
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Michael Cooper Jr., Forever
Ernest Kingsley Junior, Washington Black
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Chief of War — Charlie Brumbly, Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis, Brandon Finn, Moses Goods, Te Ao O Hinepehinga, Benjamin Hoetjes, Siua Ikale’o, Keala Kahuanui-Paleka, Mainei Kinimaka, Kaina Makua, Jason Momoa, Temuera Morrison, Te Kohe Tuhaka, James Udom