Two fandoms, alike in dignity (or if not precisely dignity, then at least utmost devotion and highly mobilized online presence). But only one fandom is being blessed with a book by their idol(s), and it’s not the Swifties. As reported earlier this week, Taylor Swift’s fans speculated from a mixture of numerology, fandom lore, and general Easter egg paranoia that an untitled mystery memoir from ​​Flatiron Books must be by her. Instead, it turns out that the book is from another big musical act: BTS.

According to The New York Times, the book formerly known as ​​“4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023” is actually entitled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS. The anniversary memoir was written by the group with journalist Myeongseok Kang. It will contain not only the K-Pop band’s story but “exclusive photographs” as well, per the NYT.

Advertisement

Swifties’ paranoia previously sent the unidentified tome straight to the top of the bestseller lists, but those pre-orders likely won’t flag given that the group’s fanbase is similarly financially supportive . The two fandoms share a lot in common, actually, which explains the confusion about just who was behind the secret manuscript. The number 13 is special to both Taylor Swift and BTS, but in this case, the June 13 announcement date was supposed to commemorate 10 years since the South Korean band had formed. The July 9 release date sent Swifties in a tailspin because that date is mentioned in the Speak Now track “Last Kiss” (and would be just days after the release of Speak Now [Taylor’s Version]). But July 9 also commemorates the anniversary of the formation of BTS ARMY (“Adorable Representative MC for Youth”), the group’s fanbase.

So you see, it was all just a big pop music misunderstanding. Instead of feeding ever-hungry Swifties, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS will give ARMY a taste of their idols whilst the band is on hiatus. The group has disbanded until at least 2025 while its members work on solo projects and complete mandatory military service. The new content should help fill the void that the band’s break left behind.

