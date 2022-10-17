After years of cultivating one of the most passionate stan armies on the planet, BTS is joining up with a different battalion altogether. The seven members of BTS will soon begin a mandatory period of military service in the South Korean Army, the group’s management BigHit music confirms.

“Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere,” the statement reads, per CBS News. “BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now.”

In South Korea, the law mandates all able-bodied men to serve 18 to 21 months in the military, namely to defend against potential threats from their volatile, nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea. The law does, however, allow some exemptions for athletes, musicians, and anyone who can “enhance the country’s prestige,” per NBC News.

BTS’ eldest member, 29-year-old Jin, will be the first to begin his service at the end of October, followed by the other six. Although it was previously unclear whether or not the group would be permitted to perform while enlisted, BigHit’s statement all but confirms a multi-year BTS hiatus. Per BigHit, “both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

BTS first announced a pause on group work back in June, leading to heavy speculation about their futures. Although at the time it appeared individual projects were the main driver behind a group hiatus, mandated military service certainly also fits the bill.

Concluding its statement, BigHit emphasized that the company is “beyond proud” of the BTS boys, each of whom will “now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home.”