Newswire

Cate Blanchett muses giving up the whole acting thing to spend time gardening

After TÁR, Cate Blanchett says she's still processing her time as the beleaguered composer

By
Gabrielle Sanchez
Cate Blanchett
Photo: John Sciulli (Getty Images)

As Cate Blanchett wraps up press on Todd Field’s TÁR, the 53-year-old actor is still processing her time playing Lydia Tár, and is apparently considering life in retirement following her fruitful acting career.

“I think it was because it was such a physical role, the echoes of it are still with me and I think I’m like a lot of audience members, I need time to process it,” she says of TÁR in an interview with The Project. “Obviously I’m lucky enough to work with some amazing directors who have changed my life, but when it all comes together like that, it does stay with you.”

“So I don’t ever want to work again,” she adds jokingly.

Cate Blanchett On Why Taking A Film Back To Australia Is Different

She then details how she would pass the day during her retirement, hoping to learn the craft of gardening from her mother and spend plenty of time by water.

“I’m very obsessed, as most Australians, obsessed by water. I want to be by the water, in the water,” she said of her home country. “I would love to learn to be patient, to be still and think. My grandmother was a wonderful gardener and my mother is likewise an excellent gardener and she lives with us, and I really want to spend time in the garden with my mum.”

She goes on to say she’s been “profoundly homesick” over the last few years for her home country of Australia, but she doesn’t seem to really be slowing down anytime soon. In the months following TÁR’s initial release, Blanchett appeared in an episode of Documentary Now!, as well as voiced the monkey Spazzatura in Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Despite these musings on a post-acting career, Blanchett still has plenty of features on the way. Some of her upcoming projects will connect her with even more amazing directors, including Pedro Almodóvar, Luca Guadagnino (eventually), and Alfonso Cuarón. For now, it seems we’re safe from a Blanchett retirement.

