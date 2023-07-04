Having a blast: 23 of the best movie explosions of all time

Having a blast: 23 of the best movie explosions of all time

Celebrate July 4 with our list commemorating the fine cinematic art of blowing stuff up—including the Death Star, the White House, and a bus

William Hughes
Clockwise from upper left: Independence Day (20th Century Studios), Speed (20th Century Studios), Apocalypse Now (United Artists), The Bridge on the River Kwai (Columbia Pictures)
We try our best, here at The A.V. Club, to let nuance and subtlety shine through in everything we do. As we contemplate the grand body of the great beast that is Cinema, for instance, we endeavor to do so with our minds and our hearts both open and engaged, the better for the poetry of Film Transcendent to filter through our souls.

We attempt to pursue this thoughtful and engaged endeavor 364 days out of the year—365 on leap years.

Today, however, is July 4. American Independence Day. And so we’ve foresworn those loftier ambitions—just for a day, we swear!—in favor of the basest, most beautiful pleasure in all of movie-going: Watching shit blow up. And in that gleefully pyrotechnic spirit, we present to you 23 of the best explosions in all of movie-dom—the real stuff, too, with a minimum of CGI. Because for more than a century, filmmakers have come together to blow up cars, buildings, miniatures, and more, and it’s never not one of the best things you can do with a camera, thanks to a huge number of incredibly talented professionals, and the deep and inescapable human urge to destroy something and then go “Oooh.” So shut your brain off, follow along, and we promise to show you an enormous amount of cool shit blowing up.

Tenet : Plane blows up

Plane Crash Scene (TENET) ● 4K HDR IMAX ● DTS HD 5.1

We’re starting with a low-payload, high-technical-skill hit; Christopher Nolan might go for a bigger boom with this summer’s Oppenheimer, but he’s rarely shot an explosion that looks better than Tenet’s biggest, most dramatic setpiece.

Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope : Death Star blows up

Death Star explosion Original YouTube

George Lucas can spend decades of his precious time on Earth adding CGI rings to his franchise’s biggest explosions if he wants. But we’ll still go for the fiery simplicity of the original—from 1977’s Star Wars—every time.

Apocalypse Now : Vietnam blows up

‘I Love the Smell of Napalm in the Morning’ | Apocalypse Now

One recurring theme of this piece will be that it’s cooler when explosions are “progressive,” extending the chaos into a line of expanding pyro. Robert Duvall’s speech in Apocalypse Now is also, y’know, okay.

Mad Max: Fury Road : Tanker blows up

Mad Max: Fury Road Featurette - Tanker Explosion (2015) - George Miller Apocalypse Adventure HD

See? It’s so much better when the explosions are in a line, like they are in George Miller’s two-hour post-apocalyptic chase scene, Mad Max: Fury Road!

Pearl Harbor : Pearl Harbor blows up

PEARL HARBOR (MICHAEL BAY) : EVERY EXPLOSIONS !

In researching this piece, we learned that there’s an incredibly petty pissing match still happening between certain directors in Hollywood—notably Michael Bay, and a bunch of the James Bond guys—over who has the “biggest” cinematic explosion to their name. It’s silly, and defies the beautiful simplicity of explosions. That being said, the above supercut is easily the best reason to watch Bay’s 2001 Pearl Harbor. (And now you don’t need to, so there’s 184 minutes of your life handed back to you.)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day : Cyberdyne explodes

The Best Movie Explosions: Terminator 2 Judgement Day(1991) Cyberdyne Explodes

The actual pyrotechnics in Terminator 2: Judgement Day are admittedly only middle-of-the-road by James Cameron’s explosive standards. But Joe Morton gets the single best death in a franchise that kills an enormous number of people, with Miles Dyson holding on until the very last moment to give the Connor family and their robot pal Arnie a chance to escape.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day : Everybody explodes

TERMINATOR 2 JUDGMENT DAY REMASTERED SARAH CONNOR DREAM OF APOLCALYPSE NUCLEAR BOMB DESTROYS WORLD

Look, if you didn’t want us to include Terminator 2 twice on a list of kickass movie explosions, you shouldn’t have made the explosions in Terminator 2 kick so much ass. The shot of Linda Hamilton’s ashen corpse (a puppet created by Shannon Shea, from Stan Winston’s legendary team) exploding into a skeleton as she dreams of nuclear war is more metal than anything that has ever happened in any metal song, ever.

The Thing : Wilford Brimley blows up

THe Best Movie Explosions - The Thing (1982) Finale / Camp Explodes

As far as we know, this is the only entry on this list to prominently feature well-known character actor Wilford Brimley (Cocoon) as one of the main things blowing up. (It also sets up one of the best dark endings in all of sci-fi film, and has a great Kurt Russell line to kick it off, so it’s not hard to see why The Thing made the cut.)

Spectre : Blofeld’s base blows up

SPECTRE | Guinness World Record Explosion

This shot, from the 2015 middle-of-the-pack Daniel Craig Bond flick Spectre, is the Guinness World Records holder for largest cinematic explosion, something the Bond people, at least, seem very proud of. (If we’re being honest, we’re including this one mostly out of obligation; it is, obviously, a very large explosion, but is it artful? Meaningful? Romantic? Are we being cynics, or did they just blow a whole bunch of stuff up and call it a day?)

No Time To Die : James Bond blows up

No Time To Die 4K HDR | The Death Of James Bond

This is a bit more like it: The distant shots of falling explosives in No Time To Die have a much more poetic appeal to them, lending some gravitas to the very abrupt death of Britain’s greatest secret agent. (This also has a Guinness record, by the way, for most explosives contained in a single shot; neither Bond film, sadly, can claim the record for biggest explosion, period, which those fun-loving pedants at Guinness have awarded to the Big Bang itself.)

Police Story 2 : Fireworks warehouse blows up

X-Plode - The Best Movie Explosions - Police Story 2 Fireworks Warehouse

1988’s Police Story 2 isn’t quite as wild as the 1985 original, but this is still a movie that ends with Jackie Chan getting in a fireworks fight in a fireworks warehouse which then explodes, and that’s a concept we have a very difficult time finding issue with.

Independence Day : White House blows up

Independence Day (1/5) Movie CLIP - Time’s Up (1996) HD

Independence Day is a classic for a reason: Say what you like about the collected cinematic works of Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, but they blow up a good scale model of some very famous buildings.

V For Vendetta : Parliament blows up

V for vendetta blowing up of parliment

Sorry, V For Vendetta, it’s not subtle to blow up Parliament while the 1812 Overture blares in the background. Subtle is overrated—especially as compared to watching the face of Big Ben explode, timed to joyful classical music.

Lethal Weapon 3 : City Hall blows up

Lethal Weapon 3 (1/5) Movie CLIP - Grab the Cat (1992) HD

Lethal Weapon 3 is far too goofy for its own good—including in its comedic prologue, where Mel Gibson and Danny Glover are extremely cavalier about a possible bomb threat. But, this explosion does get points for verisimilitude: That’s actually the former City Hall of Orlando, Florida, which was slated for demolition as Lethal Weapon 3 was filming; Warner Bros. paid $500,000 for the privilege of letting director Richard Donner and his crew take the chore off the city’s hands.

Die Hard : Nakatomi Plaza blows up

Die Hard: Explosion with c4 at the Nakatomi 1080p HD

When it comes to blowing stuff up, it’s hard to beat Die Hard’s John McClane. This is just a great-looking movie explosion, even before you get to the resulting fireball vengefully trying to follow McClane back up the elevator shaft to take its revenge upon its perpetrator.

Die Hard With A Vengeance : Ship blows up

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE Clip - “Ship Explosion” (1995) Bruce Willis

You can argue about whether 1995’s Die Hard With A Vengeance is the point where the franchise became entirely silly, as opposed to just mostly silly. But you can’t argue that director John McTiernan didn’t still have a steady hand with an explosion, performing a gorgeously shock-wave-y bombing while Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson do tandem “Don’t look at the explosion we’re jumping away from” duties.

Waterworld : Ship also blows up

The Best Movie Explosions: Waterworld (1995) Tanker Explosion (edited)

The best detail in this explosion, from the climax of Kevin Costner’s poorly remembered Waterworld, is seeing the oars propelled out of the side of Dennis Hopper’s big boat by the force of the explosion. Such attention to detail is the stuff that never-ending theme park stunt shows are made of.

Explosion Of A Motor Car : Motor car blows up

Explosion of a Motor Car (1900) Hepworth

Cecil M. Hepworth’s 1900 short film Explosion Of A Motor Car isn’t the most visually impressive explosion from the early days of film—but it might be the funniest. The actual explosion is handled with some then-revolutionary trick photography, but the real joy is in the comic timing of the body parts of the unfortunate motorists raining back down in the aftermath. An early triumph in understanding the raw comedic power of a good explosion.

The Bridge On The River Kwai : Bridge on the River Kwai blows up

The Bridge on the River Kwai: The explosive bridge (HD CLIP)

Alec Guinness’ second appearance on this list—sort of—is far more tragic and ugly than the first, with his character stumbling toward something like redemption in the climax of David Lean’s World War II classic, The Bridge On The River Kwai. Not a bad explosion, either—especially once the crashing train is added to the mix.

Starship Troopers : Bugs blow up

The Biggest and Best movie explosions: Starship Troopers (1997) Attack on the Bugs

One of the most excessive moments of Paul Verhoeven’s ever-excessive career arrives here, in the midst of his cult satire Starship Troopers, as Verhoeven and his team blow up a decent-sized chunk of the South Dakota Badlands. The result is a truly beautiful spreading explosion—even if the screeching CGI bugs do detract from the effect a bit.

The Road Warrior : Refinery blows up

The Best Movie Explosions: Mad Max 2 The Road Warrior (1981)

George Miller makes a return appearance to our list (in a film released several decades earlier) in this climactic moment from the second Mad Max film, The Road Warrior. You love to see an explosion that doesn’t mind taking its time; the oil refinery at the center of Miller’s film has a leisurely detonation that lets us savor every moment of burning guzzoline.

Speed : Bus blows up

The Best movie Explosions: Speed (1994) Bus/Airplane Explodes

Look: Speed knows you’ve been waiting 110 minutes to see this fucking bus blow up, and director Jan de Bont isn’t going to leave you hanging. As Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock look on, the planet’s least lucky bus finally slows down in the most climactic way possible: Slamming into a plane, the better to maximize the payload as this poor piece of public transport finally gives up the ghost.

Darkman : Liam Neeson blows up—and out

Darkman (1/11) Movie CLIP - The Explosion (1990) HD

If you’re ever tempted to forget that the 1990 vigilante superhero movie Darkman is a Sam Raimi flick, look no further than the moment that serves as an origin story for Liam Neeson’s Peyton Westlake. The death-by-drinking-bird is already deeply hilarious, but the most Raimi touch comes after Westlake’s lab has mostly finished exploding—when his still burning body comes flying out of the wreckage with an audible “Aaaaaaaah!” We’re not entirely sure Raimi meant for this to be as funny as it is, but we’ve watched it on repeat about a dozen times, and it still hasn’t stopped making us laugh. Good explosion. Great delivery.

