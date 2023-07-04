We try our best, here at The A.V. Club, to let nuance and subtlety shine through in everything we do. As we contemplate the grand body of the great beast that is Cinema, for instance, we endeavor to do so with our minds and our hearts both open and engaged, the better for the poetry of Film Transcendent to filter through our souls.



Advertisement

We attempt to pursue this thoughtful and engaged endeavor 364 days out of the year—365 on leap years.

Today, however, is July 4. American Independence Day. And so we’ve foresworn those loftier ambitions—just for a day, we swear!—in favor of the basest, most beautiful pleasure in all of movie-going: Watching shit blow up. And in that gleefully pyrotechnic spirit, we present to you 23 of the best explosions in all of movie-dom—the real stuff, too, with a minimum of CGI. Because for more than a century, filmmakers have come together to blow up cars, buildings, miniatures, and more, and it’s never not one of the best things you can do with a camera, thanks to a huge number of incredibly talented professionals, and the deep and inescapable human urge to destroy something and then go “Oooh.” So shut your brain off, follow along, and we promise to show you an enormous amount of cool shit blowing up.