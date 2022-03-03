Best Chris alert! Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton are starring in All The Old Knives, a feature adaptation of the novel by Olen Steinhauer. The two play Henry and Celia, CIA agents and exes who are forced back into each others’ lives after years apart. Naturally, they still have incredible chemistry.

Things get a little more complicated than the awkwardness of breaking up with a coworker and still having to see them at the office–Henry’s investigating Celia for potentially being a double agent that led to a plane hijacking. It also appears that Henry has his own checkered past to reckon with. What is the truth behind the horrifying case that’s been haunting the CIA? More importantly, will Henry and Celia get back together?

From the trailer, this seems to be the kind of spy flick that’s more focused on mind games and effortlessly cool outerwear than action set pieces, and there’s definitely room for both when the coats look this good. (Newton also wears a beret at one point, and it looks great.)

If you’re a fan of both stars, you have plenty to look forward to this year. Newton has the fourth season of Westworld and the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources forthcoming, while Pine stars in the films The Contractor and Don’t Worry Darling. Like the rest of us, he also just found out that he’s supposed to be back aboard the USS Enterprise to reprise the role of Captain James T. Kirk in a fourth Star Trek movie, planned for a 2023 release.

All The Old Knives also features Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce, and was directed by Janus Metz (True Detective). It will be available in theaters and streaming on Prime Video on April 8.