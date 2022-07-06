If you were stuck on Pussy Island and could only bring one thing with you, what would it be? For Zoë Kravitz, that something is apparently a completely stacked line-up A-list stars (in addition to one of the best movie titles in recent memory).

Christian Slater , Alia Shawkat , Geena Davis , Haley Joel Osment , Kyle MacLachlan , Adria Arjona (Morbius), Liz Caribel Sierra (God’s Time), Levon Hawke (The Crowded Room), Trew Mullen (Sunny Family Cult), Saul Williams (Neptune Frost), and Cris Costa will all be joining the cast of Kravitz’s directorial debut, Deadline announced today.

Slater and C o. join previously announced stars Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, and Simon Rex on this exclusive island retreat.

The film’s official description reads:

Frida (Ackie), a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.



No word on the new cast members’ specific roles yet, but we can only assume they’ll be portraying the aforementioned “beautiful people” as they drink their million dollar champagne. Sounds like a...ahem...killer party. We only have one question: W here was our invite?

Production on Pussy Island is currently underway in Mexico. While this project marks Kravitz’s first time behind the camera, she is not stepping out of the limelight yet and is set to star in the upcoming The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, a super-hero heist movie based on Leyna Krow’s story of the same name.