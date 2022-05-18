Simon Rex is the next passenger aboard the plane to Pussy Island, as he joins the cast made up of Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie. The thriller, which marks Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, follows one woman as she tries to land the man of her dreams.

The film’s official description reads: “Frida (Ackie), a young and clever Los Angeles cocktail waitress who has her eyes set on the prize: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she skillfully maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and ultimately an intimate gathering on his private island, she is ready for a journey of a lifetime. Despite the epic setting, beautiful people, ever-flowing champagne and late-night dance parties, Frida can sense that there’s more to this island than meets the eye. Something she can’t quite put her finger on. Something terrifying.”

Per Deadline, Rex joins the cast as Slater’s chef, trainer, and oldest friend Cody. Kravitz wrote the film with E.T. Feigenbaum, who previously wrote an episode of Hulu’s High Fidelity.

Rex did a hard reboot on his career with Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, in which he stars as a washed-up porn star named Mikey Saber, who lands back in his Gulf coastal hometown much to everyone’s chagrin. For his performance, Rex earned the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead, as well as a Gotham Award nomination. In his early career (after working as an actual porn star), Rex worked as an MTV VJ, and was known for his role in Scary Movie 3.

Following Red Rocket’s success, Rex has signed onto a number of eye-catching new projects, including the murder mystery film Providence, with Uzo Aduba, Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Jim Gaffigan. He’s also been added to the cast of National Anthem alongside Sydney Sweeney and Halsey. Additionally, Rex will soon appear in Rightor Doyle’s comedy Down Low, with Lukas Gage, Judith Light, and Zachary Quinto.