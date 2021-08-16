Nobody visits, well, anywhere quite like Connor O’Malley. With his raspy growl and a dab that would make anyone jealous, O’Malley has one of the best YouTube channels online or off—there are lots of great off-line YouTube channels; we call them “your imagination.” And part of the joy of O’Malley’s work is all the great tips you can pick up just by looking at your phone. Armed with a fish-eye and a selfie stick, Connor O’Malley brings his critical eye to Wisconsin Dells, home to “10 places to get free pulled pork patties inside of haunted houses.” That means the 10 places to find raw hunks of pork on benches, windowsills, and electric chairs inside tourist traps. It’s unbelievable that YouTube is free (unless you’re Mr. Moneybags and have a YouTube Premium account).

Like many of O’Malley’s videos, the premise is just a starting point. As the video blossoms like a beautiful flower, O’Malley visits Wisconsin’s famed upside-down White House—which the comedian delightfully quips “this is, like, basically what I think politics is”—and meets a fellow truth seeker. What starts as a connection between esteemed videographers soon devolves into a violent attack when O’Malley learns that his new friend has never seen Iron Man. What exactly do you expect him to do? The man is charged up on raw pork and political zingers.

Few comedians are as tuned into YouTube’s culture of grifters, hacks, and sad men as Connor O’Malley. Across his career, but particularly across the last year, O’Malley has shared the triumphant tale of the “Fuck Coin,” the time ANTIFA “took over” his Burger King, and what it’s like to eat an “epic cheat meal of human shit ” (we’ll spare you the link on that one). All in a day’s work for the Marvel-obsessed Sigma males that populate the deranged thumbnails of his YouTube channel. Corb Fucker, Late Guy, or any of O’Malley’s lone wolves could be real YouTube prankster s , but it’s cold comfort knowing they’re just parodies.