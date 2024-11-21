Queer's Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino might reunite for a DC Comics war movie Slightly baffling early reports suggest Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino might team back up for a movie version of Sgt. Rock.

Luca Guadagnino is a tricky director to pin down. One minute, he’ll be making a touching, somber coming-of-age movie—the next, a lurid remake of a horror classic, or the summer’s biggest sexy tennis movie. Even with that track record, though, we’re a bit surprised to learn that the Challengers director is apparently considering getting into bed with DC Comics—and that he might be bringing his Queer star Daniel Craig along for the ride.

This is per Deadline, which reports that both Guadagnino and Craig are in early talks to star in an adaptation of Sgt. Rock, a war comics character first published by DC in Our Army At War in 1959. Created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert, the character was never especially complex: He was a U.S. infantry sergeant fighting in the European and African theater of World War II, and he was really fucking good at killing Nazis. (As was the rest of his team, Easy Company.) No superpowers, no tragic backstory, no real characteristics beyond grit and determination: Sgt. Rock just really killed the shit out of some Nazis, for a couple of decades of comics. Which might explain part of the appeal for Guadagnino and Craig, who would presumably have a lot of latitude to tell whatever kind of war story they like with the character, provided it falls within whatever parameters might be set by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Guadagnino has a pretty filled slate of late; notably, he’s expected to start work at some point on a new film version of American Psycho. He and Craig are also currently stumping for the upcoming release of Queer, which is getting a limited theatrical release starting on November 27.