Sometimes the hottest take of all is simply not having a hot take. After a whirlwind few days of increasingly wild discourse about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, one man has emerged as being brave enough to say nothing: Daniel Radcliffe.



Advertisement

The actor was dropping by the television show Good Morning Britain to promote his new movie, the rom-com adventure The Lost City, when he was asked to weigh in on the incident. His response?

“I’m so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”



Also regarding the Oscars, Radcliffe was asked if he’d congratulated his former co-star Kenneth Branagh on winning Best Original Screenplay, but he doesn’t have the Belfast writer/director’s number. Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets came out in 2002, when Radcliffe was 13 years old, so that seems pretty reasonable!

The former boy wizard also shot down rumors of his return to franchise work. He’s a fan-favorite pick for Wolverine for when the X-Men are rebooted, and Good Morning Britain even showed Radcliffe a Photoshop of himself as the adamantium-clawed mutant.

“I keep getting asked about it, and I always try and be like ‘No, it’s not happening, it’s just a Twitter rumor,’” he said. “And everyone keeps taking that as confirmation. It’s just fan theory at the moment, but I welcome the comparison. Who wouldn’t want to be compared to Hugh Jackman?”

Radcliffe, who has maintained a sense of humor about the role that made him famous while also devoting his adult career to much different work, added “Never say never, but that sounds like I’m almost inviting it. I’m sure that Marvel’s watching, being like, ‘We’re not thinking about you, dude, don’t ask us.’”

Advertisement

Radcliffe’s schedule is pretty busy these days, anyways. Besides The Lost City, which is in theaters now, he’s been hard at work filming a Weird Al biopic. His delightful TBS comedy series Miracle Workers was recently renewed for a fourth season.