Full House's Dave Coulier diagnosed with a second "totally unrelated" cancer

After surviving non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year, Full House’s Uncle Joey, Dave Coulier, revealed earlier today that he was diagnosed with a second, “totally unrelated” form of cancer. Appearing on Today, Coulier says doctors discovered P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue during a routine check-up in October. He’ll undergo 35 rounds of radiation through December 31. Coulier explains that the cancer “could stem from having an HPV virus up to 30 years ago.” HPV is very common and his “activated and turned into a carcinoma.”

Last November, Coulier announced that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy, John Stamos took that bald cap picture, and in March 2025, he announced that he was cancer-free, per Variety. As noted, Coulier won’t be undergoing chemo for his latest cancer. “We’re going to start radiation immediately,” he explained. “It’s a whole different animal than chemo. It doesn’t feel as aggressive, but there are still side effects.”

Coulier says that early detection saved his life in both cases, reassuring fans that this new cancer has a “90% curability rate.” The Full House star says, “The thing that has really saved my life is that early detection saved my life, not just the first time but the second time as well. So I hope you’re getting your check-ups. I hope you get your colonoscopies and breast exams and prostate exams, they will save your life.”