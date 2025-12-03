Full House's Dave Coulier diagnosed with a second "totally unrelated" cancer
Dave Coulier revealed that he has tongue cancer, the second cancer diagnosis he has received in less than a year. He says early detection saved his life twice.(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
After surviving non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma last year, Full House’s Uncle Joey, Dave Coulier, revealed earlier today that he was diagnosed with a second, “totally unrelated” form of cancer. Appearing on Today, Coulier says doctors discovered P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of his tongue during a routine check-up in October. He’ll undergo 35 rounds of radiation through December 31. Coulier explains that the cancer “could stem from having an HPV virus up to 30 years ago.” HPV is very common and his “activated and turned into a carcinoma.”