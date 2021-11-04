Much like Bill Murray, Gael García Bernal has apparently decided that it’s time to stop waiting around for an inevitable Marvel movie role to come along—since all actors must join the MCU at some point—and just sign on to whatever Marvel’s offering. Variety says he’s going to star in Marvel Studios’ 2022 Disney+ Halloween special, but he’s not going to be playing an especially famous spooky character from the Marvel vault like Blade or Moribus or Ghost Rider.

Advertisement

Instead, he’s going to be playing the character known as Werewolf By Night, who is… basically just a werewolf. There have been a couple of Werewolves By Night in the Marvel comic book universe, the first being a guy named Jack Russell (ugh) from Marvel’s horror comics in the ‘70s (where Dracula and Frankenstein’s Monster would show up), and the second being a new character named Jake Gomez.

Variety doesn’t say which of these characters Bernal would be playing, but it’s kind of immaterial with something like Werewolf By Night. The important bit is that he’s a werewolf, not that there’s some important comic book lore that this Halloween special is going to dig into—at least as it pertains to this character. For all we know we’ll get a little bit more info on the Darkhold out of this.

Remember the Darkhold? From WandaVision? Speaking of, maybe this will even feature an appearance from everyone’s favorite sitcom witch now that Agatha “Agatha All Along” Harkness may be getting a spin-of f of her own ?

Bernal most recently appeared in Old, the movie about the beach that makes you old, and he’ll pop up next in HBO Max’s Station Eleven. This Halloween special is set to go into production “in early 2022,” which we assume means that it will air during the 2022 Halloween season.