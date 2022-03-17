Despite being released way back in 2015, Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn remains a high watermark when it comes to trying to create a playable B-movie video game—a statement that encompasses Supermassive’s own attempts to downsize the star-studded take on home rental horror with its later, less ambitious Dark Pictures Anthology games.

Now, it looks like the studio is ready to take another big swing at playable horror, releasing a trailer today for The Quarry, which clearly hopes to do for summer camp-based murders what Until Dawn did for abandoned mineshafts and Jigsaw-esque puzzle-traps.

As ever, Supermassive is careful to put a familiar face front and center, namely David Arquette, who even looks a bit like Scream’s Deputy Dewey as a guy who really, really wants these death-prone teenagers to get away from his quarry/camp. Not that Arquette is the only horror veteran on display: Ted Raimi, Lance Henriksen, Lin Shaye, Ethan Suplee, and Twin Peaks’ Grace Zabriskie are all on hand to lend a little slasher movie street cred to this latest outing. Meanwhile, people who are not aging horror movie nerds like us will recognize Modern Family’s Ariel Winter, Detective Pikachu’s Justice Smith, and several more young stars as the potential fodder for whatever bad stuff goes down in The Quarry.

Until Dawn found stream-friendly genius in tasking players with trying to keep a typically unlikable crew of horror movie heroes alive (or not) through a series of timing-based challenges, oddball moral decisions, and other life-or-death choices. We don’t know exactly what The Quarry will pit players against, but we can’t wait to see why one of the characters is screaming “Cut it off, cut it off!”—or get to bring the axe down ourselves in grisly fashion .

The Quarry is due out this June, which is shockingly soon—especially since the final Dark Pictures game, The Devil In Me, is presumably set to come out this October, as usual.