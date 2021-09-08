Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, September 8. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., season premiere): This new coming-of-age drama is inspired by the Neal Patrick Harris-led Doogie Howser, M.D., which aired for four seasons from 1989 to 1993. Created by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. centers on wunderkind Lahela “Doogie” Kame ā loha, a 16-year-old prodigy who already has a budding medical career. Her mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), is her supervisor at work, and her doting father Benny (Jason Scott Lee), is often her sounding board. With the support of her caring, comical family and friends, Lahela attempts to make the most of her teenage years. Doogie Kameāloha M.D. also stars Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Ronny Chieng, Emma Miesel. Look out for Danette Chavez’s review of the series on the site later today.

Regular coverage

Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu, 12:01 a.m.)

What If…? (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.):

Wild cards

Wu Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere): Created by RZA and Alex Tse, this drama series is set in New York City’s cocaine epidemic of the ’ 90s, and offers a fictionalized account of the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan, the influential hip-hop group formed in Staten Island. Season two kicks off with three new episodes, followed by new ones released every week.

The Circle (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season premiere): I n this reality game show, i solated contestants communicate only through a social media program called The Circle, which enables participants to present different identities—or their own— to win over the others. The most popular player left standing at the end is the winner. The charmin g sincerity of season one was overtaken by a plethora of catfishing players in season two ; we’ll see what’s next for The Circle when season three opens with four new episodes, followed by four more for two weeks, with the finale airing on September 29.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 10 p.m., season- three finale): In this drama’s supersized 90-minute season finale , Callie (Maia Mitchell) questions her choices, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) interviews for a new job, Malika (Zuri Adele) considers an offer away from DPN, and Alice (Sherry Cola) must make a tough decision.