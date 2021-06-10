Laurence Fishburne and Keanu Reeves Photo : FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum ended with everyone’s favorite dog-loving assassin getting double-crossed by Ian McShane and thrown from the roof of New York’s Continental hotel. John Wick can’t die, though, so he was thankfully found and dragged to the feet of Laurence Fishburne’s Bower King (who had also survived a seemingly fatal attack earlier in the movie), where the two of them essentially agreed to team up in John Wick 4 and go kick everybody’s asses.

Some casting announcements for John Wick 4 have been trickling out lately (Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama), but so far there hadn’t been any confirmation about returning actors from the previous movies… until now! Speaking with Collider, Fishburne finally confirmed that he’ll be in John Wick 4, saying he’s going to Berlin for filming “within another couple of months or so.” He also teased that he has read the script and that he thinks it’s “really, really cool.” He says it goes “much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin” than the other movies, and there’s someone Fishburne refers to as “Mr. Watanabe” who he says will be “the heart and soul of it.” (Collider believes that Watanabe is the name of a character and not an actor, though Ken Watanbe would certainly fit right in with these movies.)

John Wick 4, which (as we’ve pointed out before) does not have an exciting Latin subtitle yet, but it is supposed to be in theaters in May of 2022. Assuming production is going to start soon, we should start to hear more info before too long. Plot details are certainly going to stay mysterious for as long as possible, but the full title and additional casting information should at least shine a little more light on this thing—especially now that we’re all expecting the exciting Latin subtitle to actually be spoken in the movie, as it was in Chapter 3.