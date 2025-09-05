Drew Barrymore dances on the Late Show desk one last time for Stephen Colbert Barrymore didn't flash Colbert like she once did David Letterman, but her gesture of support was appreciated.

It’s an iconic moment in late night television history: A young Drew Barrymore circa 1995 prompts Paul Shaffer to “give [her] some blues,” before enthusiastically clambering up on David Letterman‘s desk, shaking her hips, and flashing her breasts before giving the stunned host a kiss on the cheek for his birthday. On Friday, Barrymore—now part of the CBS family with her own daytime talk show—returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater 30 years later to visit Stephen Colbert in The Late Show‘s final-ever season. “I am only mildly insulted you’ve never got on the desk,” Colbert joked. “Do you want me to do a little dance for you?” Barrymore countered.

Colbert quickly backed off. “It was just a joke. I promise you. No, next time. Next time,” he said, trying to prevent her from getting out of her seat. But Barrymore was ready: She removed her jacket to reveal a “WE [heart] STEPHEN” shirt and clambered right back on the desk. The routine was a little less risqué—”It’s different now!” she exclaimed as she navigated the desk in her pencil skirt. But she got some good burlesque-style poses in with her emblazoned shirt as a bashful Colbert laughed along.