The Late Show With Stephen Colbert wins first-ever Emmy

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Bridgerton Routines: “Butterfly Ball,” “Eros And Psyche,” “Jealousy,” “Wedding Dance,” and “Rejoining the Ton”
Doctor Who Routine: “There’s Always A Twist”
WINNER: Étoile Routines: “Piece 2,” “Growing Pressure,” “Big In Japan,” and “Piece 1”
Severance Routines: “Choreography & Merriment” and “The Ballad Of Ambrose And Gunnel”
Will Trent Routines: “Last Dance,” “In the Night,” “Quartet No. 5,” and “I Can’t Stand the Rain”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Adolescence, “Episode 2”
American Primeval, “Episode 1”
Disclaimer, “I”
The Penguin, “Top Hat”
Zero Day, “Episode 2”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
Emily in Paris, “Masquerade”
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, “The 6:10 to Lubbock”
Hacks, “I Love LA”
The Righteous Gemstones, “Prelude”
WINNER: The Studio, “The Oner”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
Andor, “Harvest”
The Day of the Jackal, “Episode 1”
Étoile, “The Swap”
Pachinko, “Chapter Nine”
WINNER: Severance, “Hello, Ms. Cobel”
The White Lotus, “Killer Instinct”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Emily In Paris, “The Grey Area”
Hacks, “Heaven”
The Righteous Gemstones, “You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas”
WINNER: The Studio, “CinemaCon”
The White Lotus, “Same Spirits, New Forms”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Adolescence, “Episode 2”
American Horror Stories, “Backrooms”
Dying For Sex, “Topping Is A Sacred Skill”
WINNER: The Penguin, “A Great or Little Thing”
Sirens, “Exile”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Abbott Elementary, “100th Day Of School”
Emily In Paris, “Back on the Crazy Horse”
Hacks, “I Love LA”
WINNER: The Penguin, “Cent’anni”
The Studio, “CinemaCon”
The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Grotesquerie, “Unplugged”
The Last Of Us, “Day One”
Only Murders in the Building, “Valley of the Dolls”
WINNER: The Penguin, “Cent’anni”
The Pitt, “7:00 P.M.”
The White Lotus, “Full-Moon Party”
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Agatha All Along, “Follow Me My Friend”
WINNER: Andor, “Harvest”
Black Mirror, “USS Callister”
Dune: Prophecy, “The Hidden Hand”
House of the Dragon, “The Burning Mill”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear, “Napkins”
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio, “CinemaCon”
Dave Franco, The Studio, “CinemaCon”
Ron Howard, The Studio, “The Note”
Anthony Mackie, The Studio, “The Note”
Martin Scorsese, The Studio, “The Promotion”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys, “Beware The Jabberwock, My Son”
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus, “Killer Instincts”
WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt , “9:00 P.M.”
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us, “The Price”
Forest Whitaker, Andor, “I Have Friends Everywhere”
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us, “Day One”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear, “Forever”
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, “Ice Chips”
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face, “The Game Is A Foot”
Robby Hoffman, Hacks, “Cover Girls”
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio, “The Presentation”
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance, “Sweet Vitriol”
Gwendoline Christie, Severance, “Cold Harbor”
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us, “Through the Valley”
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Exile”
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us, “Future Days”
WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance, “Who Is Alive?”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Black Mirror, “Hotel Reverie”
Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”
Dying For Sex, “It’s Not That Serious”
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, “Spree”
WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Andor, “Who Are You?”
Based On A True Story, “Relapse”
Cobra Kai, “Blood In Blood Out”
WINNER: Severance, “Cold Harbor”
The Studio, “The Missing Reel”
The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”
Outstanding Music Supervision
Hacks, “I Love LA”
The Last Of Us, “The Price”
The Righteous Gemstones, “You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas”
Severance, “Cold Harbor”
WINNER: The Studio, “The Promotion”
The White Lotus, “Same Spirits, New Forms”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Dept. Q
Dune: Prophecy
Lazarus
The Residence
WINNER: The White Lotus
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Agatha All Along, “Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate,” Song Title: “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road”
Andor, “Who Are You?,” Song Title: “We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem)”
WINNER: The Boys, “We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here,” Song Title: “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas”
SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Song Title: “Adam Sandler’s Song: 50 Years”
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart To Kill
Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart To Kill
J.K. Simmons, Die Hart: Hart To Kill
WINNER: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, “No Pain”
WINNER: Bridgerton, “Old Friends”
House of the Dragon, “Smallfolk”
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Hang Men”
What We Do in the Shadows, “The Finale”
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, “Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved By Death”
WINNER: House of the Dragon, “The Red Dragon and the Gold”
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?”
The Righteous Gemstones, “Prelude”
What We Do in the Shadows, “Come Out and Play”
Outstanding Period Costumes
American Primeval, “Episode 2”
WINNER: Bridgerton, “Into the Light”
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Blame It on the Rain”
1923, “A Dream And A Memory”
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (MASTERPIECE), “Wreckage”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Andor, “Who Are You?”
The Last Of Us, “Through the Valley”
Severance, “Attila”
Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”
Severance, “Cold Harbor”
The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
The Conners, “The Truck Stops Here”
WINNER: Frasier, “My Brilliant Sister”
Mid-Century Modern, “Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman”
The Upshaws, “Buy Now”
The Upshaws, “Grifter, Grifter”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series
The Bear, “Tomorrow”
Hacks, “I Love LA”
The Rehearsal, “My Controls”
The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”
WINNER: The Studio, “The Promotion”
What We Do In The Shadows, “The Finale”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Blame It on the Rain”
The Penguin, “Bliss”
The Penguin, “Cent’anni”
The Penguin, “A Great or Little Thing”
Sirens, “Exile”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Last Of Us, “Day One”
The Penguin, “Homecoming”
The Residence, “The Fall of the House Of Usher”
WINNER: Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”
The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
WINNER: Andor, “Who Are You?”
Bridgerton, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”
Dune: Prophecy, “The Hidden Hand”
1923, “Wrap Thee In Terror”
Pachinko, “Chapter Thirteen”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”
Mid-Century Modern, “Working Girls”
Only Murders in the Building, “Gates of Heaven” and “Valley of the Dolls”
WINNER: The Studio, “The Note”
What We Do in the Shadows, “Headhunting”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
House of the Dragon, “The Red Sowing”
The Last of Us, “Feel Her Love”
WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”
The Pitt, “4:00 P.M.”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
The Acolyte, “Night”
Agatha All Along, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power”
The Bear, “Doors”
The Righteous Gemstones, “Prelude”
WINNER: The Studio, “The Golden Globes”
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
WINNER: Arcane, “The Dirt Under Your Nails”
Love, Death + Robots, “400 Boys”
Secret Level, “Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear”
Star Trek: Lower Decks, “The New Next Generation”
What If…?, “What If…1872?”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor, “Who Are You?”
WINNER: The Last of Us, “Through the Valley”
The Pitt, “7:00 P.M.”
Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Adolescence, “Episode 1”
Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”
The Gorge
WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”
Star Trek: Section 31
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
The Bear, “Doors”
Mid-Century Modern, “Sour Pickleball”
Only Murders in the Building, “Once Upon a Time in the West”
Shrinking, “The Drugs Don’t Work”
WINNER: The Studio, “The Golden Globes”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Andor, “Who Are You?”
The Last Of Us, “Through the Valley”
The Pitt, “6:00 P.M.”
WINNER: Severance, “Cold Harbor”
The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Adolescence, “Episode 1”
Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”
Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Blame It on the Rain”
WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”
Zero Day, “Episode 6”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
WINNER: Andor
Dune: Prophecy
House of the Dragon
The Last Of Us
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”
WINNER: The Penguin, “Bliss”
The Residence, “The Fall of the House Of Usher”
Severance, “Hello, Ms. Cobel”
The Umbrella Academy, “End on the Beginning”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
Cobra Kai
Only Murders in the Building
Poker Face
WINNER: The Righteous Gemstone
Tulsa King
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming
WINNER: The Boys
FBI: Most Wanted
Lioness
The Penguin
The Rookie
Outstanding Stunt Performance
WINNER: The Boys, “The Insider”
FBI: Most Wanted, “Moving On”
The Penguin, “Top Hat”
The Rookie, “Til Death”
Severance, “Cold Harbor”
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
WINNER: Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)
WINNER: Octopus
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)
WINNER: Arcane
WINNER: Love, Death + Robots
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race
WINNER: Love on the Spectrum
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, Routines: “Humble” and “Not Like Us”
Beyoncé Bowl, Routines: “My House,” “Sweet Honey Buckiin’,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em”
WINNER: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Routine: Doechii Musical Performance
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, Routine: “He Lives In You”
The Oscars, Routines: James Bond Tribute Performance and Quincy Jones Tribute Performance
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Chef’s Table, “Jamie Oliver”
WINNER: 100 Foot Wave, “Chapter III – Cortes Bank”
Ren Faire, “Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got the Will?”
Tucci in Italy, “Tuscany”
Will & Harper
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work
Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”
Survivor, Series Body of Work
WINNER: The Traitors, Series Body of Work
Outstanding Commercial
“Batman Vs. Bateman,” State Farm
“The Boy & the Octopus,” The Walt Disney Company
WINNER: “Brian Cox Goes to College,” Uber One for Students
“Flock,” Apple Privacy
“Heartstrings,” Apple AirPods Pro
“So Win,” Nike
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (JURIED)
WINNER: Beyoncé Bowl
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Deaf President Now
Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music
WINNER: Pee-wee as Himself
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race, “It Smells Like the Desert”
Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Squirrel Games”
Top Chef, “Foraged in Fire”
WINNERS: The Traitors, “Let Battle Commence”
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Delivers A Mug-Smashing Take On Musk’s DOGE”
Jimmy Kimmel Live, “Anthony Mackie, Lizzy Caplan, And Musical Guest Bartees Strange”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “India Elections”
WINNER: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “David Oyelowo, Finn Wolfhard, Special Appearance by Alan Cumming, Performance By Ok Go”
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
77th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Chef’s Table
WINNER: 100 Foot Wave
Simone Biles Rising
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Social Studies
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Deaf President Now
Martha
WINNER: Pee-wee as Himself
Sly Lives (Aka The Burden of Black Genius)
Will & Harper
Outstanding Emerging Media Program
Impulse: Playing With Reality
Shawn Mendes: Red Rocks Live In VR
WINNER: SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience
Innovation in Emerging Media Programming (JURIED)
WINNER: White Rabbit
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
I Am: Celine Dion
WINNER: Patrice: The Movie
The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
WINNER: Jeopardy
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
American Idol, “Finale”
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
Dancing With the Stars, “Halloween Nightmares”
Fantasmas, “The Void”
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
The Voice, “Live Semi-Final Performances”
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy
WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank
WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
WINNER: Conan O’Brien Must Go
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper FingerstThe Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
Tucci In Italy
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series
American Idol, “Songs of Faith”
Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “The Wicked Wiz of Oz: The Rusical”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Lady Gaga”
The Voice, “Live Finale (Part 1)”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special
WINNER: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Welcome To Hell”
Dancing With the Stars, “Halloween Nightmares”
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl
A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Bitch, I’m a Drag Queen”
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
The Americas, “Andes”
WINNER: Chef’s Table, “José Andrés”
Leonardo Da Vinci
Planet Earth: Asia, “Beneath the Waves”
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Outstanding Music Direction
WINNER: The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
The Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth: Asia, “The Frozen North”
Idris Elba, Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color, “D-Day”
Tom Hanks, The Americas, “Andes”
WINNER: Barack Obama, Our Oceans, “Indian Ocean”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Octopus “Part 1”
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Chimp Crazy, “Gone Ape”
Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music
WINNER: Pee-wee as Himself
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, “More Cowbell”
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Outstanding Picture Editing for Structured Reality or Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
WINNER: The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Deadliest Catch, Series Body of Work
Life Below Zero, “The Last Snow”
Love On The Spectrum, “Episode 7”
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Drag Baby Mamas”
WINNER: Welcome To Wrexham, “Down to the Wire”
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
WINNER: Cunk on Life
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)
The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Kamala Harris: Just Normal (segment)”
The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Stephen Miller: What He Does in the Shadows (segment)”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Facebook Content Moderation (segment)”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver , “That Stuff’s American (segment)”
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special, “Physical Comedy (segment)”
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
Beyoncé Bowl
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
WINNER: The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series
The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart & the News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”
Jimmy Kimmel Live, “The Chanucorn & Hawk Tuah Girl’s Romantic Holiday Movie”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Mass Deportations”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Lady Gaga”
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
WINNER: The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections
The Rabbit Hole With Jimmy Kimmel
The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
WINNER: Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Making of The Last of Us
Only Murders in the Building: Unlocking the Mystery
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
Beatles ’64
WINNER: Music By John Williams
100 Foot Wave, “Chapter III – Cortes Bank”
Pee-wee As Himself
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, “Season 11: The Weird Year”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
WINNER: Beatles ’64
Music By John Williams
100 Foot Wave, “Chapter III – Cortes Bank”
Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (Music Box)
Pee-wee As Himself
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work
American Idol, “Grand Finale”
Deadliest Catch, “My Brothers Keeper”
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, “Down to the Wire”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart & the News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
WINNER: Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
After Midnight, “Featuring Jonah Ray, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon”
The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart & the News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”
Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, “How Tall Are You?”
WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jack Black”
The Voice, “Live Finale (Part 1)”
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
Bono: Stories of Surrender
An Evening With Dua Lipa
An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile
The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl
2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
WINNER: Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Chimp Crazy, “Head Shot”
Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Austria”
WINNER: The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation
Martha
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Cunk On Life
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze