The Late Show With Stephen Colbert wins first-ever Emmy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert‘s time may be coming to an end, but the series was still able to snag a nice bit of hardware on its way out the door. The long-running program won its first-ever Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmys this past weekend for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series (specifically for the episode “David Oyelowo, Finn Wolfhard, Special Appearance by Alan Cumming, Performance By Ok Go”). That officially lifts The Late Show out of the infamous “nominated dozens of times but never won” club. With 33 nods since its debut in 2015 (including two from this year), the CBS show was previously trailing only Better Call Saul‘s 53 nominations and 0 wins.

Variety notes that “many see the awarding of the series as a reaction to the outcry” over its divisive cancellation, which CBS announced to be “purely a financial decision” in July. The axing prompted a major outpouring of discussion from fellow late night hosts to Capitol Hill about the future of the genre and the state of the First Amendment. It sounds like many of those outraged luminaries (not to mention The Late Show‘s staffers) would prefer a few more years, but the award is still a decent parting gift.

Colbert’s fellow hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien also picked up statues of their own for hosting Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Conan O’Brien Must Go respectively. (O’Brien was also honored for the special documenting his Mark Twain Prize For American Humor win at the Kennedy Center earlier this year.) Other big winners at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys, which award many below-the-line categories before the Primetime Emmys next weekend, include Pee-wee As Himself, which took home four statues, as well as Saturday Night Live and The Traitors, which won three apiece.

The Primetime Emmys will kick off next Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of Creative Arts Emmys winners (via Entertainment Weekly) below:

WINNER: Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

WINNER: The Studio

The Last of Us

WINNER: The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

WINNER: Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

WINNER: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton, “Into the Light”

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons, “Abe League of Their Moe”

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth, “Why Do We Go Through Puberty?”

Alan Tudyk, Andor, “Who Else Knows?”

Jeffrey Wright, What If…?, “What If…1872?”

Steven Yeun, Invincible, “What Have I Done?”

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Bridgerton Routines: “Butterfly Ball,” “Eros And Psyche,” “Jealousy,” “Wedding Dance,” and “Rejoining the Ton”

Doctor Who Routine: “There’s Always A Twist”

WINNER: Étoile Routines: “Piece 2,” “Growing Pressure,” “Big In Japan,” and “Piece 1”

Severance Routines: “Choreography & Merriment” and “The Ballad Of Ambrose And Gunnel”

Will Trent Routines: “Last Dance,” “In the Night,” “Quartet No. 5,” and “I Can’t Stand the Rain”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Adolescence, “Episode 2”

American Primeval, “Episode 1”

Disclaimer, “I”

The Penguin, “Top Hat”

Zero Day, “Episode 2”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Emily in Paris, “Masquerade”

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, “The 6:10 to Lubbock”

Hacks, “I Love LA”

The Righteous Gemstones, “Prelude”

WINNER: The Studio, “The Oner”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Andor, “Harvest”

The Day of the Jackal, “Episode 1”

Étoile, “The Swap”

Pachinko, “Chapter Nine”

WINNER: Severance, “Hello, Ms. Cobel”

The White Lotus, “Killer Instinct”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Emily In Paris, “The Grey Area”

Hacks, “Heaven”

The Righteous Gemstones, “You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas”

WINNER: The Studio, “CinemaCon”

The White Lotus, “Same Spirits, New Forms”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, “Episode 2”

American Horror Stories, “Backrooms”

Dying For Sex, “Topping Is A Sacred Skill”

WINNER: The Penguin, “A Great or Little Thing”

Sirens, “Exile”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary, “100th Day Of School”

Emily In Paris, “Back on the Crazy Horse”

Hacks, “I Love LA”

WINNER: The Penguin, “Cent’anni”

The Studio, “CinemaCon”

The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Grotesquerie, “Unplugged”

The Last Of Us, “Day One”

Only Murders in the Building, “Valley of the Dolls”

WINNER: The Penguin, “Cent’anni”

The Pitt, “7:00 P.M.”

The White Lotus, “Full-Moon Party”

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Agatha All Along, “Follow Me My Friend”

WINNER: Andor, “Harvest”

Black Mirror, “USS Callister”

Dune: Prophecy, “The Hidden Hand”

House of the Dragon, “The Burning Mill”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear, “Napkins”

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio, “CinemaCon”

Dave Franco, The Studio, “CinemaCon”

Ron Howard, The Studio, “The Note”

Anthony Mackie, The Studio, “The Note”

Martin Scorsese, The Studio, “The Promotion”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys, “Beware The Jabberwock, My Son”

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus, “Killer Instincts”

WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt , “9:00 P.M.”

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us, “The Price”

Forest Whitaker, Andor, “I Have Friends Everywhere”

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us, “Day One”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear, “Forever”

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, “Ice Chips”

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face, “The Game Is A Foot”

Robby Hoffman, Hacks, “Cover Girls”

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio, “The Presentation”

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance, “Sweet Vitriol”

Gwendoline Christie, Severance, “Cold Harbor”

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us, “Through the Valley”

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Exile”

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us, “Future Days”

WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance, “Who Is Alive?”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Black Mirror, “Hotel Reverie”

Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Dying For Sex, “It’s Not That Serious”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, “Spree”

WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”

The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor, “Who Are You?”

Based On A True Story, “Relapse”

Cobra Kai, “Blood In Blood Out”

WINNER: Severance, “Cold Harbor”

The Studio, “The Missing Reel”

The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Hacks, “I Love LA”

The Last Of Us, “The Price”

The Righteous Gemstones, “You Hurled Me Into the Depths, Into the Very Heart of the Seas”

Severance, “Cold Harbor”

WINNER: The Studio, “The Promotion”

The White Lotus, “Same Spirits, New Forms”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Dept. Q

Dune: Prophecy

Lazarus

The Residence

WINNER: The White Lotus

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Agatha All Along, “Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate,” Song Title: “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road”

Andor, “Who Are You?,” Song Title: “We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem)”

WINNER: The Boys, “We’ll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here,” Song Title: “Let’s Put the Christ Back in Christmas”

SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Song Title: “Adam Sandler’s Song: 50 Years”

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart To Kill

Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart To Kill

J.K. Simmons, Die Hart: Hart To Kill

WINNER: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, “No Pain”

WINNER: Bridgerton, “Old Friends”

House of the Dragon, “Smallfolk”

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Hang Men”

What We Do in the Shadows, “The Finale”

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, “Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved By Death”

WINNER: House of the Dragon, “The Red Dragon and the Gold”

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?”

The Righteous Gemstones, “Prelude”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Come Out and Play”

Outstanding Period Costumes

American Primeval, “Episode 2”

WINNER: Bridgerton, “Into the Light”

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Blame It on the Rain”

1923, “A Dream And A Memory”

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (MASTERPIECE), “Wreckage”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Andor, “Who Are You?”

The Last Of Us, “Through the Valley”

Severance, “Attila”

Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”

Severance, “Cold Harbor”

The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

The Conners, “The Truck Stops Here”

WINNER: Frasier, “My Brilliant Sister”

Mid-Century Modern, “Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman”

The Upshaws, “Buy Now”

The Upshaws, “Grifter, Grifter”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series

The Bear, “Tomorrow”

Hacks, “I Love LA”

The Rehearsal, “My Controls”

The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”

WINNER: The Studio, “The Promotion”

What We Do In The Shadows, “The Finale”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Blame It on the Rain”

The Penguin, “Bliss”

The Penguin, “Cent’anni”

The Penguin, “A Great or Little Thing”

Sirens, “Exile”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Last Of Us, “Day One”

The Penguin, “Homecoming”

The Residence, “The Fall of the House Of Usher”

WINNER: Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”

The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

WINNER: Andor, “Who Are You?”

Bridgerton, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton”

Dune: Prophecy, “The Hidden Hand”

1923, “Wrap Thee In Terror”

Pachinko, “Chapter Thirteen”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”

Mid-Century Modern, “Working Girls”

Only Murders in the Building, “Gates of Heaven” and “Valley of the Dolls”

WINNER: The Studio, “The Note”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Headhunting”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

House of the Dragon, “The Red Sowing”

The Last of Us, “Feel Her Love”

WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”

The Pitt, “4:00 P.M.”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Timothée Chalamet”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Acolyte, “Night”

Agatha All Along, “Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power”

The Bear, “Doors”

The Righteous Gemstones, “Prelude”

WINNER: The Studio, “The Golden Globes”

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

WINNER: Arcane, “The Dirt Under Your Nails”

Love, Death + Robots, “400 Boys”

Secret Level, “Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear”

Star Trek: Lower Decks, “The New Next Generation”

What If…?, “What If…1872?”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor, “Who Are You?”

WINNER: The Last of Us, “Through the Valley”

The Pitt, “7:00 P.M.”

Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Adolescence, “Episode 1”

Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”

The Gorge

WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”

Star Trek: Section 31

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear, “Doors”

Mid-Century Modern, “Sour Pickleball”

Only Murders in the Building, “Once Upon a Time in the West”

Shrinking, “The Drugs Don’t Work”

WINNER: The Studio, “The Golden Globes”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor, “Who Are You?”

The Last Of Us, “Through the Valley”

The Pitt, “6:00 P.M.”

WINNER: Severance, “Cold Harbor”

The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, “Episode 1”

Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, “Blame It on the Rain”

WINNER: The Penguin, “After Hours”

Zero Day, “Episode 6”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

WINNER: Andor

Dune: Prophecy

House of the Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Black Mirror, “USS Callister: Into Infinity”

WINNER: The Penguin, “Bliss”

The Residence, “The Fall of the House Of Usher”

Severance, “Hello, Ms. Cobel”

The Umbrella Academy, “End on the Beginning”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

Cobra Kai

Only Murders in the Building

Poker Face

WINNER: The Righteous Gemstone

Tulsa King

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming

WINNER: The Boys

FBI: Most Wanted

Lioness

The Penguin

The Rookie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

WINNER: The Boys, “The Insider”

FBI: Most Wanted, “Moving On”

The Penguin, “Top Hat”

The Rookie, “Til Death”

Severance, “Cold Harbor”

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

WINNER: Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Motion Design (Juried)

WINNER: Octopus

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried)

WINNER: Arcane

WINNER: Love, Death + Robots

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar, Routines: “Humble” and “Not Like Us”

Beyoncé Bowl, Routines: “My House,” “Sweet Honey Buckiin’,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em”

WINNER: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, Routine: Doechii Musical Performance

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, Routine: “He Lives In You”

The Oscars, Routines: James Bond Tribute Performance and Quincy Jones Tribute Performance

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Chef’s Table, “Jamie Oliver”

WINNER: 100 Foot Wave, “Chapter III – Cortes Bank”

Ren Faire, “Daddy’s Dyin’, Who’s Got the Will?”

Tucci in Italy, “Tuscany”

Will & Harper

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work

Life Below Zero, Series Body of Work

Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”

Survivor, Series Body of Work

WINNER: The Traitors, Series Body of Work

Outstanding Commercial

“Batman Vs. Bateman,” State Farm

“The Boy & the Octopus,” The Walt Disney Company

WINNER: “Brian Cox Goes to College,” Uber One for Students

“Flock,” Apple Privacy

“Heartstrings,” Apple AirPods Pro

“So Win,” Nike

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (JURIED)

WINNER: Beyoncé Bowl

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Deaf President Now

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music

WINNER: Pee-wee as Himself

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race, “It Smells Like the Desert”

Love on the Spectrum, “Episode 7”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Squirrel Games”

Top Chef, “Foraged in Fire”

WINNERS: The Traitors, “Let Battle Commence”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart Delivers A Mug-Smashing Take On Musk’s DOGE”

Jimmy Kimmel Live, “Anthony Mackie, Lizzy Caplan, And Musical Guest Bartees Strange”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “India Elections”

WINNER: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “David Oyelowo, Finn Wolfhard, Special Appearance by Alan Cumming, Performance By Ok Go”

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

77th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Chef’s Table

WINNER: 100 Foot Wave

Simone Biles Rising

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Social Studies

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Deaf President Now

Martha

WINNER: Pee-wee as Himself

Sly Lives (Aka The Burden of Black Genius)

Will & Harper

Outstanding Emerging Media Program

Impulse: Playing With Reality

Shawn Mendes: Red Rocks Live In VR

WINNER: SNL 50th The Anniversary Special: Immersive Experience

Innovation in Emerging Media Programming (JURIED)

WINNER: White Rabbit

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

I Am: Celine Dion

WINNER: Patrice: The Movie

The Remarkable Life Of Ibelin

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

WINNER: Jeopardy

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

American Idol, “Finale”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Dancing With the Stars, “Halloween Nightmares”

Fantasmas, “The Void”

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

The Voice, “Live Semi-Final Performances”

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy

Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy

WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Shark Tank

WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

WINNER: Conan O’Brien Must Go

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper FingerstThe Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

Tucci In Italy

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series

American Idol, “Songs of Faith”

Dancing With the Stars, “Semi-Finals”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “The Wicked Wiz of Oz: The Rusical”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Lady Gaga”

The Voice, “Live Finale (Part 1)”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special

WINNER: The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, “Welcome To Hell”

Dancing With the Stars, “Halloween Nightmares”

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Bitch, I’m a Drag Queen”

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

The Americas, “Andes”

WINNER: Chef’s Table, “José Andrés”

Leonardo Da Vinci

Planet Earth: Asia, “Beneath the Waves”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Outstanding Music Direction

WINNER: The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Narrator

Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth: Asia, “The Frozen North”

Idris Elba, Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color, “D-Day”

Tom Hanks, The Americas, “Andes”

WINNER: Barack Obama, Our Oceans, “Indian Ocean”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Octopus “Part 1”

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Chimp Crazy, “Gone Ape”

Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years Of SNL Music

WINNER: Pee-wee as Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, “More Cowbell”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Outstanding Picture Editing for Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

WINNER: The Traitors

The Voice

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch, Series Body of Work

Life Below Zero, “The Last Snow”

Love On The Spectrum, “Episode 7”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, “Drag Baby Mamas”

WINNER: Welcome To Wrexham, “Down to the Wire”

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

WINNER: Cunk on Life

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Kamala Harris: Just Normal (segment)”

The Daily Show, “The Dailyshowography of Stephen Miller: What He Does in the Shadows (segment)”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Facebook Content Moderation (segment)”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver , “That Stuff’s American (segment)”

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special, “Physical Comedy (segment)”

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Beyoncé Bowl

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

WINNER: The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart & the News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”

Jimmy Kimmel Live, “The Chanucorn & Hawk Tuah Girl’s Romantic Holiday Movie”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Mass Deportations”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “RDR Live”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Lady Gaga”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

WINNER: The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Late Night With Seth Meyers Corrections

The Rabbit Hole With Jimmy Kimmel

The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

WINNER: Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Making of The Last of Us

Only Murders in the Building: Unlocking the Mystery

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Beatles ’64

WINNER: Music By John Williams

100 Foot Wave, “Chapter III – Cortes Bank”

Pee-wee As Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, “Season 11: The Weird Year”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

WINNER: Beatles ’64

Music By John Williams

100 Foot Wave, “Chapter III – Cortes Bank”

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (Music Box)

Pee-wee As Himself

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

The Amazing Race, Series Body of Work

American Idol, “Grand Finale”

Deadliest Catch, “My Brothers Keeper”

The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham, “Down to the Wire”

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart & the News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

WINNER: Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

After Midnight, “Featuring Jonah Ray, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Gordon”

The Daily Show, “Jon Stewart & the News Team Live at the Chicago DNC”

Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, “How Tall Are You?”

WINNER: Saturday Night Live, “Host: Jack Black”

The Voice, “Live Finale (Part 1)”

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

Bono: Stories of Surrender

An Evening With Dua Lipa

An Evening With Elton John & Brandi Carlile

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

WINNER: Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

WINNER: Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Chimp Crazy, “Head Shot”

Conan O’Brien Must Go, “Austria”

WINNER: The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: MAGA: The Next Generation

Martha

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Cunk On Life

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze