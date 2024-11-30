Dwayne Johnson finally finds set of pecs so big even he can't play them The Rock has admitted that he wore a bulked-up bodysuit to play Maui in the upcoming live-action Moana remake

When you hire Dwayne Johnson to star in your movie, you’re basically guaranteeing two things on your set: An absurd amount of muscles, and an extremely strict policy on properly labeling your own water bottles. But, it turns out, we’ve finally reached the maximum limit of what one man can do simply by working out for four hours a day, eating a small river’s worth of fish on the regular, and never, ever taking a break to find a bathroom: Dwayne Johnson has admitted to using a bodysuit to fill out his physique.

Now, admittedly, the project in question is the live-action Moana remake nobody asked for, in which Johnson will be reprising his role as island god Maui, whose physique is cartoonish even by Rock standards. Still, though, this feels like the end of an era, as a guy who’s happily played video game protagonists, superheroes, and that guy who fights Skyscrapers for a living has apparently met his match.

Johnson talked about the decision to suit up with THR this weekend, after paparazzi shots from the set of the Moana remake made their way online, causing online speculation about whether that was All Dwayne. “We shot outside,” Johnson noted, “And when those pictures surfaced, I was like, ‘Shit, we got caught,’ cause we were putting up, like, walls so there was no paparazzi.” (They used boats instead; never underestimate the tenacity of human beings who desperately want to photograph The Rock.) Johnson said it took multiple hours to get into the bulked-up bodysuit every day, while also noting that at least one reason to go that route was because Maui has a ton of tattoos that would be a pain to apply daily.

Johnson’s comments come as a whole other Moana movie he stars in is making absolutely nutso money at the holiday weekend box office; Moana 2, salvaged from an abandoned Disney+ show, and shrugged at by critics, is nevertheless set to have the biggest Thanksgiving opening of all time, absolutely demolishing a record previously set by Frozen II.