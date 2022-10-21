Maya Hawke is going for the nepotism baby hat trick: she’s got a part in her dad Ethan Hawke’s critically acclaimed miniseries (The Good Lord Bird), a film in the works with mom Uma Thurman (The Kill Room), and another project with dad percolating in development (Revolver). Others in her position have attempted to distance themselves from their famous parents, but Maya clearly has no problems linking her career to theirs.

The feeling is unsurprisingly mutual. In his interview with The A.V. Club, devoted dad Ethan shares, “Maya and I have been talking about movies, acting, performance, music, and writing since she was a little kid. I feel certain that we’re going to work together soon.” However, he adds: “I don’t know if it’s going to be Revolver. I don’t know where that is. They’re trying to raise the money to make that movie. I don’t even know what the status of it is.”

Back in 2020, it was announced that the father-daughter duo would star in the Beatles-based coming-of-age film. Maya was set to star as a teen trying to lose her virginity to George Harrison when the band’s flight has to make an unexpected landing in her native Alaska. Hopefully, the project won’t stay in limbo too long, as there’s only so much time left for the 24-year-old Stranger Things star to convincingly pull off “teen.”

Nevertheless, the proud papa is thrilled to see his daughter’s success. “What’s wonderful is seeing your kid do what they love to do,” he tells The A.V. Club. “It’s thrilling to see Maya be so happy and excelling at what she does. I don’t care what it is that she does, as long as she loves it and her heart’s in it.”

As to whether we’ll see more mini Hawkes on screen, he says, “As far as the other kids, they’re all a little younger, so it’ll be really interesting to see where they go. They love their big sister more than they love me. She’s a big influence on their psyche, too, now. Whether that pushes them away from the arts because they want to find their own thing, or whether that pushes them towards it, I don’t know.”

You can check out The A.V. Club’s full interview with Ethan Hawke here.