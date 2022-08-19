Kevin Can F**K Himself blows up the traditional sitcom trope of a supposedly goofy and manchild husband who lands an ostensibly good-looking but dispensable wife. S itcom wives have long and patiently endured ridiculous tantrums and been the butt of bad sexist jokes. But KCFH’s Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) is done with being it all . To escape her terrible marriage to Kevin (Eric Petersen), she teams up with her neighbor and new friend, Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), to kill her husband.

Allison and Patty are flawed, multi-dimensional women who embark on quite a criminal adventure in an attempt to eliminate Kevin. Unfortunately for them, their plans are exposed when Kevin’s dumb BFF and Patty’s brother, Neil (Alex Bonifer), overhears them in the season one finale. As a refresher: Neil chokes Allison before Patty saves her by clubbing him with a glass bottle.

As seen in The A.V. Club’s exclusive clip from the season two premiere, titled “Mrs. McRoberts Is Dead,” the duo has no idea what comes next. They’ve seemingly kidnapped Neil and left him tied up in a basement, all while arguing about how badly they’ve messed up, which isn’t wrong. Patty insists she’s done with their killer quest, and all her pal can do is beg for more time to figure out a solution to this new problem they’ve created.

Kevin Can F**K Himself season 2 clip

Created by Valerie Armstrong, KCFH counts Rashida Jones and Will McCormack as its producers. The show cleverly subverts its sitcom tropes by navigating two ways of filming. The timeline that centers on Kevin gets a brightly lit, multi-camera setup with a poor laugh track. When the show switches to Allison or Patty’s point-of-view, there’s a realistic, single-camera, and grimier look, as seen in the clip above. The cast also includes Brian Howe, Raymond Lee, Jamie Denbo, and Candice Coke.

Kevin Can F**K Himself will premiere its second and final season with two episodes on Monday, August 22, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The episodes will stream early at 3:01 a.m. ET on AMC+. The A.V. Club will be recapping weekly.