CBS changes Face The Nation interview policy after Kristi Noem complaints Face The Nation will now only air live or live-to-tape interviews, after Kristi Noem accused the CBS News show of trying to "whitewash the truth."

Over the last year, there’s been a lot of complaining on the political right about the editing of TV interviews. The most prominent example, of course, was Donald Trump’s “$20 billion” lawsuit against 60 Minutes, where the then-candidate made a big, threatening, ultimately multi-million dollar deal out of the “harm” done to him when the news program edited one of Kamala Harris’ answers (part of a much longer conversation) for length and clarity. (Including the completely ridiculous claim that Trump had somehow suffered billions of dollars in damages because the interview had been in unfair competition with his TruthSocial yelling platform.)

But it’s worth noting that said whining also hasn’t diminished in the months since, with the complainers presumably undeterred after parent company Paramount eventually rolled over for Trump’s demands. In the past, CBS News has responded to this complaining by being very careful to post full videos and transcripts of its interviews online, allowing its viewers to make their own decisions about how they perceive the edits. But now, after increased pressure from the White House, it’s taken a step further, with venerable interview program Face The Nation announcing that it will now only air unedited interviews, either live, or live-to-tape.