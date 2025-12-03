Your Friends & Neighbors return to Apple TV this April

The second season of Your Friends & Neighbors, starring Jon Hamm, will debut on Apple TV in April 2026.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 3, 2025 | 10:00am
Courtesy of Apple
TV News Your Friends & Neighbors
Jon Hamm, the king of the suburban mystery man, is returning for another season of Your Friends & Neighbors. In season one, Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) loses his job, his wife, and his inner monologue, and decides to make up for the lack of income by robbing his wealthy friends and neighbors. The whole plan goes off without a hitch, until it doesn’t. As the robberies and his lies start to pile up, people become suspicious of how Mr. Cooper is maintaining his lifestyle. Season two will land on Apple TV on April 3, 2026, and it’s bringing James Marsden with it.

Here’s the synopsis:

“In season two, Andrew Cooper doubles down on his life as an unlikely suburban thief, until the arrival of a new neighbor threatens to expose his secrets and place his family at risk.”

Is Marsan the aforementioned “new neighbor”? We can only assume. But he joins a cast that includes returning stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan. Your Friends And Neighbors returns to Apple TV on April 3 with new episodes debuting Fridays through June 5.

 
