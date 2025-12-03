Your Friends & Neighbors return to Apple TV this April The second season of Your Friends & Neighbors, starring Jon Hamm, will debut on Apple TV in April 2026.

Jon Hamm, the king of the suburban mystery man, is returning for another season of Your Friends & Neighbors. In season one, Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) loses his job, his wife, and his inner monologue, and decides to make up for the lack of income by robbing his wealthy friends and neighbors. The whole plan goes off without a hitch, until it doesn’t. As the robberies and his lies start to pile up, people become suspicious of how Mr. Cooper is maintaining his lifestyle. Season two will land on Apple TV on April 3, 2026, and it’s bringing James Marsden with it.