Fall 2022 is going to be weird (literally—Weird: The Al Yankovic Story debuts on November 4). But, even setting aside Yankovic’s delightfully bizarre-looking biopic, film studios, TV networks, record labels, and game developers are taking some big swings this season. And it’s genuinely exciting to see the diversity of what’s on offer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already blowing us away with a masterful trailer, Bros is giving us the first queer rom-com from a major film studio, and Taylor Swift is, well, seemingly just living her best life, and it’s hard not to root for that.



The season is also going to be a good one for sequels; Los Espookys, Abbott Elementary, Good Omens, and The White Lotus are all coming back, and the God Of War franchise returns with its latest offering, Ragnarök. Here’s everything we’re excited about in fall 2022, arranged in no particular order, because, honestly, it’s impossible to pick favorites from a deck this stacked.