It turns out you can slay too close to the sun, as Brazilian drag queen Penelopy Jean learned on the final stop of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Gaga impersonator was mistaken for the actual Grammy-winning pop star, causing fans and even security to flock to Jean following the show.

“I’m a drag queen,” Jean shouts in the viral video of the incident until it finally registers for the security guards, who then seem to realize they have no clue where the real Gaga is in the sprawling stadium. To be fair, Jean puts on a pretty good Gaga face.

“A few people were coming up to me for photos, because I’m in drag. It’s totally normal. It wasn’t until the end of the show that the crowds got huge,” Jean tells NBC News of the incident. “I was leaving with my friends, and when I turned around, I saw six security guards with me. I lost my friends, and I started to panic. I’m sure this is how Gaga feels all the time.”

Advertisement

“I hope she sees this video,” Jean adds. “I think she will laugh a little, and I think in this situation she would’ve said the same thing to the crowd.”



G/O Media may get a commission Pre-order Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Releases September 23

Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation., longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the MagSafe charging case, a new smaller silicone ear tip for tinier ears, a new chip, enhanced Bluetooth, and more Buy for $240 at Amazon Advertisement

The mix-up was just the cherry on top of a chaotic finale show for Gaga, after her set was forced to end early due to poor weather conditions. Fans were filmed singing “Rain On Me” as lightn ing threatened from above. Following the show’s cancellation, Gaga shared a teary video apologizing for the inclement weather which forced her to end the Chromatica Ball on such a low note.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” Gaga explains. “I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be that hard-core bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving.”