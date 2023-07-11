As it was roughly one week ago, SAG-AFTRA is hours away from striking if the union and the AMPTP fail to make a deal. With but a few grains of sand left in the hourglass before the studios send another 160,000 workers to the picket lines, per Deadline, SAG-AFTRA has agreed to the AMPTP-requested federal mediator to step in and guide talks as a neutral third party.

“We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement. “We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement.”

Earlier today, Variety reported that a collection of Hollywood CEOs, executives, insiders, and the AMPTP wanted to bring in a federal mediator to prevent another work stoppage— t hough Variety says those present in the discussion did “conclude that it would take a miracle to avoid a strike.” The union condemned Variety’s article, calling the piece “inaccurate, ” and accused the CEOs of leaking information to the press before guild “negotiators were even told of the request for mediation.”

The federal mediator would serve as a neutral third party to explain to the studios, yet again, that much like writers, actors would like residuals, higher minimum pay, and carveouts about the use of A.I. While they are different contracts, the writers’ strike provides some perspective on negotiations. For example, the WGA argues that paying the writers would cost the studios a fraction of a percent of their yearly revenue. For $343 million, the strike could be over now, and that might be less than it cost to make Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

However, the presence of a mediator will not extend talks any further. In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said they are committed to reaching a deal by the deadline. Initially set to expire on June 30, SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP agreed to extend negotiations for another 12 days. It will not be extended again.



“SAG-AFTRA represents performers,” the statement continued. “We are here to get a deal that ensures our members can earn a living wage in our expansive industry we help make possible with our work. The AMPTP can make this happen at any time. They know what our members need, and when they bring that to the table, we will be listening, but it’s important to know – time is running out.”