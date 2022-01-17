Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, January 17. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Resident Alien: First Look Special (SYFY, 10 p.m.): Before Resident Alien returns for its second season on January 26, SYFY is offering a special preview of the upcoming episodes.

Created by Chris Sheridan and based on the comic book of the same name, Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who crash lands in Colorado. He assumes the identity of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle and is on a mission to destroy humanity. In season two, however, Harry rescues the young Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn), a kid who can see his real face. His experiences with the residents of his town turn him into a secret softie, so he’ll now try to rescue them from villains as opposed to being one himself. The special preview features interviews with the cast and crew, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at filming the season. Alex Borstein, Nathan Fillion, and Terry O’ Quinn are among the guest cast.

Wild cards

Becoming: Michelle Obama In Conversation (BET and BET HER, 7 p.m.): Former First Lady Michelle Obama joins students from 22 participating colleges around the country to discuss the topics brought up in her best-selling memoir, Becoming. These subjects include diversity and inclusion on college campuses, and how to provide help to improve mental health. The special interview is moderated by Yara Shahidi. It was filmed at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

Summer House (Bravo, 9 p.m., season-six premiere): This reality series heads back to the Hamptons for its sixth season. After spending last summer quarantined together, the housemates are back to their regular routine of spending their weekends out East with epic parties and dramatic love triangles. The returning cast includes Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, and Amanda Batula. Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Craig Conover make special appearances.