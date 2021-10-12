Coming to audiences from another side of Hollywoo is Fairfax, a brand new animated series for Amazon Prime. Premiering on October 29, Fairfax follows four teens trying to cop swag and gain clout in the hypebeast culture of sunny Los Angeles.

Though it may look like it, Fairfax is not a BoJack Horseman spinoff—nor is it brought to you by the anthropomorphic animals who brought you that show. The show’s animation style, jokes, and talking animals certainly evoke Bojack, like evokes it a lot. Nevertheless, the character designs come from Somehoodlum, who’s made music videos for Lil Nas X and Lil Uzi Vert and album covers for 21 Savage. Somehoodlum also serves as a consulting producer.

Fairfax boasts a loaded voice cast , including Skyler Gisondo (Righteous Gemstones, Booksmart), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Peter S. Kim (Housebroken), and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show). The hits keep coming in the guest stars and supporting players: Pamela Adlon, Billy Porter, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rob Delaney, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ben Schwartz, JB Smoove, John Leguizamo, Tim Simons, Colton Dunn, and the arbiter of cool himself, Dr. Phil.



Young-White is probably the name to watch on the cast. Aside from being everybody’s favorite Twitter user , the comedian has made a name for himself on The Daily Show. Recently, he starred in the romantic comedy Dating And New York.



The first season’s eight episodes premiere on October 29. However, the streamer has already committed to a second season . Amazon has yet to announce when we can expect the remaining episodes—though one assumes that’ll depend on the response to the first eight.



Amazon bills the show as an adult comedy about teenagers, with four middle schoolers being the show’s focus. Though, it can feel a bit heavy-handed on that front. What do we adults, with our bills, creaky knees, and heartburn, know about teens anyway? They did promise Dr. Phil, so it seems like half the work is already done. Kids love that guy.

