We know, your Thanksgiving turkey hasn’t even been carved yet, and yet there’s already a plethora of Christmas- and other holiday -themed programming hitting networks and streaming. But, when you consider that Halloween displays went up shortly after Fourth Of July, the yuletide deluge is actually right on time.

Advertisement

The upcoming romantic comedy With Love, from One Day At A Time’s Gloria Calderón Kellett, centers on the Diaz family as they prepare for the Nochebuena and New Year festivities. Siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato) are your standard searching millennials, bracing themselves for the onslaught of togetherness while hanging on to the childlike hope that there really is some magic to the holidays. At the very least, Lily will wish she could be invisible on the first night of celebrations. As we see in this exclusive first clip from the show, her chismosa Tía Carmela (Calderón-Kellett, following up her onscreen appearance in On My Block season four) has probably told most of the family about her recent breakup.

Constance Marie heads up another Latinx family as Beatriz Diaz, who’s long since accepted that drama and tension are as much a part of the holiday menu as buñuelos and rompope. She encourages Lily to take Carmela’s gossiping in stride, though she’s not entirely sold on her sister’s matchmaking abilities.

Marie and Toubia are joined in the cast by Benito Martinez, Andre Royo, Isis King, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, ODAAT alum Todd Grinnell, and more . With Love’s first season consists of five hour-long episodes, and will premiere December 17 on Prime Video. Calderón-Kellett wrote and executive produced the series, in addition to co-starring . For All Mankind and Ms. Marvel director Meera Menon helmed and executive produced the pilot episode.