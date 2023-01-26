Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff bows out

It’s the end of an era (or—dare we say—the beginning of the end?) for Grey’s Anatomy. After series star Ellen Pompeo finally called it quits on the long-running hospital drama, showrunner of the last six years Krista Vernoff is also bowing out. Vernoff announced she will depart Grey’s after its 19th season and Station 19, for which she has also served as showrunner for the last four years, after its seventh season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vernoff is developing a new drama First Lie Wins with Octavia Spencer for Hulu.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement (per THR). “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure—and these crews work magic week after week. I will be forever grateful to Shonda Rhimes for her trust and to Disney and ABC for their support. The last time I left Grey’s Anatomy, I was gone for seven seasons and the show was still going when Shonda called me to run it. So I’m not saying goodbye because that would be too bitter sweet. I’m saying ‘See you in seven seasons.’”

It seems a bit hard to believe that Grey’s will make it another seven seasons with most of its core players gone. Beyond Vernoff (who started as a writer in the first season) and Pompeo, few of the original cast members remain, though Kate Walsh returned as a recurring cast member for the nineteenth season as Pompeo’s Meredith Gray was slowly phased out. Still, the show is expected to be renewed for a 20th season with executive producer Meg Marinis (another veteran since the first season) in the driver’s seat, per Deadline. (The outlet reports Zoanne Clack, MD, MPH and Peter Paige will be tapped as Station 19 showrunners).

Advertisement

Having abandoned the Disney ship for Netflix, Rhimes is also no longer involved in the writing of Grey’s Anatomy episodes, though she remains an executive producer. “Krista’s creativity, vision and dedicated leadership have allowed Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 to continue to flourish,” the television mogul said in her own statement. “I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work. She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.”