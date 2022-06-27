There’s dealing with your secrets, and then there’s dealing with your secrets while also experiencing memory loss. Unfortunately, Gugu Mbatha-Raw has to work with the latter in the new psychological thriller from Apple TV+, Surface. Created by Veronica Hill (High Fidelity), the eight-episode series has released a trailer featuring Mbatha-Raw as she realizes that her life pre-memory loss wasn’t as perfect as it’s been made to be.

Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?

Surface — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

In the trailer, Mbatha-Raw’s Sophie begins to have more questions than answers when it comes to her previous life. Her seemingly glamorous and perfect life with her husband (played by Oliver Jackson-Cohenin, in a role that’s seemingly as sketchy as his role in The Invisible Man) doesn’t feel right, nor does her reason for jumping off the boat. As Sophie runs around the city looking for clues, her belief in what other people tell her about who she was starts to waver.

Starring alongside Mbatha-Raw and Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting Of Hill House) are Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Secrets & Lies), François Arnaud (I Killed My Mother), and Millie Brady (Roadkill).

Directing four episodes of the series is Emmy-nominee Sam Miller (I May Destroy You), along with Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, and Tucker Gates directing episodes. Showrunner Veronica Hill will executive produce beside Miller, with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine. Apple Studios will also produce the series.

Surface premieres its first three episodes July 29 on Apple TV+, followed by a new episode weekly.

