Believe it or not, but we’re less than a month away from the newest season of the HBO Max comedy, Hacks. The streamer has shared the first taste of the second season—a teaser in which we see Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) take the show on the road.

The second season will see the two travel across the States as they try to perfect the former Las Vegas-resident comedian’s new stand-up set. In the teaser, Deborah Vance comes into a crystal shops with a fiery temper while Ava just tries to not get knocked out. The pair go from the road to the water in one bumpy boat ride, rummage around in garbage bins, and heck, they even do some comedy routines.

In addition to Einbinder and Smart, the cast includes Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo. They’ve added some new talent this season with new recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, as well as guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa. Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy-winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky.



When talking about the forthcoming season, Downs previously teased that Deborah will not always stick the landing when trying out her new material.

“It might be something novel and might be something exciting in the beginning, but someone like her who has fans that come to see her, and sells out a 2,000-seat theater in Vegas and crushes, what is it like when you’re on the road in small venues and not doing well?” Downs said during SCAD TVFest. “What does that do to your spirit, and what does that do to your relationship, and what does that do to your psyche?”

The second season of Hacks debuts on HBO Max on May 12 with two new episodes.