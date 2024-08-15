We could've had Halle Berry's Storm back in Deadpool & Wolverine but Ryan Reynolds didn't make the call Berry says Blake Lively once approached her about reprising the role of Storm in Deadpool & Wolverine—but then Ryan Reynolds never called

Although there are a number of cameos from the old 20th Century Fox Marvel movies (including, at the risk of spoilers, at least one purely hypothetical one) in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, the film is surprisingly light on actual X-Men. (Besides the, uh, obvious.) No Patrick Stewart, no James McAvoy, no Kelsey Grammer with blue sideburns glued to his head: Ryan Reynolds, and director Shaun Levy, opted not to tap co-star Hugh Jackman’s personal Rolodex to fill out the movie’s cameo roster. (Although Aaron Stanford’s Pyro pops up, and the film features new versions of baddies like Juggernaut and Toad.)

This is despite actually having already gotten the go-ahead, apparently, to include one of the most popular and beloved members of the old X-Folks roster: Halle Berry’s take on badass weather witch Storm. Berry gave an interview this week to Comicbook.com to talk about her upcoming Netflix movie The Union, and ended up fielding the inevitable Ororo Munroe questions. Which, among other things, included the fact that she was approached by Blake Lively (Reynolds’ wife, in addition to her various other bona fides/personal box office domination) about bringing the character back for the first time since 2014’s Days Of Future Past. “Blake asked me one time — I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show,” Berry explained. “And she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me.’” Thus are the dreams of comic book nerds worldwide forged in the shadow of Marc Jacobs fashion shows.

But, alas, Reynolds apparently never picked up the phone. “He never asked me,” Berry revealed, denying us all our chance to find out what happens when a merc with a mouth gets struck by lightning. (Our guess: The same thing that happens to everything else, plus a requisite boner joke.) Not that the absence of Berry seems to have hurt the film’s box office potential: Deadpool & Wolverine is cruising through the summer, comfortably sitting as the second-highest box-office performer of 2024. But it still would have been pretty cool.

